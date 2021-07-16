GAA clubs join forces to raffle €300,000 Sligo house

Curry GAA players (grey tops) Adrian Marren and Kelly Ann Henry with Shannon Gaels players (navy tops) Cian Harman and Emma O’Beirne at the house which the two clubs are raffling at Farmhill Manor, Strandhill Road, Sligo.

A south Sligo GAA club has embarked on a fundraising campaign that could generate some €2million in revenue.

Curry GAA has teamed up with the Shannon Gaels GAA club in Roscommon to launch the Win A House in Sligo fundraiser, which offers a 3-bed home on the Strandhill Road as the prize for the winner.

With tickets priced at €100, the clubs are hopeful of reaching their target of selling 20000 by the time the draw comes around in early January of next year.

Clubs have been forced to think outside the box since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic when it comes to fundraising, as traditional methods such as local lotteries, church-gate collections and large events have been made redundant due to the pandemic.

With proceeds set to be split equally between the two clubs - as well as the costs - there is the prospect of a hugely significant sum for both at the end of the venture.

For Curry, this is likely to go towards an ambitious plan to redevelop their grounds and clubhouse in the coming years.

"We were looking before a few years ago that maybe we might, it was an idea that was mentioned at a meeting and it was asked whether we'd go for it," Curry chairperson Barry Gallagher explains.

"A few things happened in the club that year and our minds were kind of put off it with different matters, so when it came up again and we were looking at building a house.

"Originally, we were looking at building a house with all our local tradesmen in Curry and anyone from Curry and sell the house then or have a raffle.

"It came about then that we are lucky enough to have the support of KDM Construction, two of the directors there, Colm Kelly is the Shannon Gaels chairperson and Michael Durcan is involved with Curry GAA so we had their support and the idea came to light earlier this year. The two clubs coming together means it's 50-50 splitting the risk on it as well, rather than one club going all out."

The attraction of the prize is enhanced by its location in one of the most sought-after areas in the North West, along Strandhill Road. Located in Farmhill Manor, the modern detached home boasts three bedrooms and wonderful views of local landmarks, including Benbulben.

"It's the place to be," Barry says.

"You're right beside Sligo city, out the road you have Strandhill, you have Rosses Point, Benbulben is what you're looking out at from your front window so a very sought-after address and we're confident that'll be a good selling factor for the tickets as well along the way.

"It's a fine estate and anyone can see it on our social media pages to go through what the houses are like, they're A-Rated houses worth over €300,000 so it's life changing for the lucky winner, whoever it'll be on the 9th of January."

The clubs have employed the services of a marketing company to help publicise the competition, while they have also been fortunate to have the services of a number of club members who specialise in different areas of expertise in building a dedicated website, www.winahouseinsligo.ie.

The raising of hundreds of thousands of euro in funds is set to benefit both clubs in their long-term ambitions of improving their club grounds.

For Curry, there are plans to establish an astro turf pitch and new dressing rooms, as well as developing their existing clubhouse and parking facilities. A club that has suffered from emigration over the last 20 years, they have benefitted from many of those same people returning to the area. This has also helped the club on the field; they regained Senior status last year, having been relegated in 2017.

"The pandemic has been a learning for everyone," Barry explains. "I suppose the big one for us was we won the Senior Championship in 2012; the following February we lost nine or ten of the actual senior players off that team due to emigration and everything else that hit.

"It's lovely to see those people coming back into the club now with their families building houses in the locality, and that's what we're looking at. Our grounds were developed 20 years ago which isn't that long ago, but we're behind when it comes to facilities and when it comes to new modern things like gyms and offices.

"We've a big, big plan in place where we want to upgrade the clubhouse and make better use of it, four dressing rooms, surface all the car park for parking and make a pedestrian area. We're also looking to do an astro turf pitch down further, "

For now, Curry's focus will be on selling as many tickets as possible over the next six months. The draw will be independently observed by leading accountancy firm, BDO Ireland.

Of the initial reaction, Barry says: "We've got a good response, we've set a high goal and both clubs are set to push towards that goal, so hopefully on January 9th we'll have reached it, we'll have a winner and it'll be a life changing event for them." For more information, and to buy a ticket, visit www.winahouseinsligo.ie.