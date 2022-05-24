Further works set for wards at St John’s Hospital in Sligo

St John’s Community Hospital in Sligo has been granted a €3 million capital allocation to making the building HIQA compliant.

In all, over €130 million has been approved in Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo for older persons services buildings.

The floor area of the St. John’s Hospital has been rationalised, taking into account the Heath Information Quality Authority guidelines, “National Standards for Residential Care Setting for Older people in Ireland”. The design and layout of the Community Nursing Unit complies with the expected standards.

The unit will be safe, assessable, hygienic, spacious, and will meet residents’ individual and collective needs in a comfortable and homely way.

The project included 20 new build single bedrooms with en-suites, with improved access to support residents with restricted mobility and requiring nursing assistance. It also facilitated extensive refurbishment and reconfiguration of existing ward areas to include new toileting and shower facilities. The Capital project also included the provision of two new paved enclosed courtyard areas to provide an outdoor amenity area for residents to access. Works were completed in a phased manner to the Tir na N’Óg, Hazelwood and Cairde units, and the final two nursing units, the Rosses and Curam units to be commissioned in May 2022.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “This funding is part of the wide spread of projects at varying stages of development taking place across Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo. This infrastructure is vital in enabling us to deliver a high quality service to our patients and clients.”