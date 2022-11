Gardaí in Sligo made a further arrest this morning as part of the investigation into organised crime.

Gardaí have arrested another man this morning in connection with an investigation into organised crime in Sligo.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda station in the county which wasn’t specified..

The two men arrested on Monday as part of the investigation remain in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.