Fundraising tea party for Sligo domestic violence charity

(L-R), Caroline Forde DVAS, Mayor of Sligo Borough District, Clr. Arthur Gibbons, Carmel McNamee, DVAS Manager and JoAnne Neary of Sligo Ask for Angela.

Sligo Domestic Violence and Advocacy Service (DVAS) held a successful fundraising tea party at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall last Friday.

The event highlighted the importance of safety in the home, especially considering an increase of 40% in the number of people contacting domestic violence support services last year, in some cases as a direct result of Covid-19 restrictions.

“It is significant the first event held in the Mayors Parlour since the start of the pandemic is one we hope will raise awareness of the supports available to women experiencing domestic abuse,” local activist JoAnne Neary said.

In attendance was the Mayor of Sligo Cllr Athur Gibbons who stated:

“DVAS works from the basis that all women and children are entitled to live in safety, where safety is compromised DVAS believes they have a right to appropriate and adequate protection and support.

“My hope is the message this morning will resonate throughout our community and encourage people to support this vital organisation.”

Manager of DVAS Carmel McNamee outlined the services available to those in the region which include a secure and confidential setting for women to speak openly in a non-judgemental atmosphere.

Also in attendance was Dr Caroline Forde who outlined a national study assessing the social and economic costs of domestic violence.

“This research enables us to show the government that they are in fact losing money by not comprehensively addressing violence against woman and provides an understand of the wider costs that survivors incur,” she said

Those looking for more information regarding DVAS Sligo can contact them at 071 9141515 or email support@dvas.ie.