Funding crux for Enniscrone projects

The Enniscrone Regeneration Projects has seen huge investment in recent times, but issues relating to funding means the Sligo County Council will have to make some important decisions regarding what projects they would like to see advanced.

A report on the planned regeneration project for the area was presented at the Ballymote-Tubbercurry Municipal District meeting last Monday.

Director of Services Dorothy Clarke stated that Enniscrone is a very important region and that there is a need for investment “from a public realm and a tourism infrastructure perspective”.

“It is one of our oldest seaside resorts and well renowned for that,” she said.

“There are quite a lot of different projects that are being worked on as we speak, and we’re delighted to be in a position to do this and highlight Enniscrone’s role as a seaside resort along the Wild Atlantic Way that will hopefully go from strength to strength.”

Executive planner Ray O’Grady presented the strategy which he said is based around six key projects.

“The Rural Development Fund Project, which is the Enniscrone cliff baths, promenade and pavilion project. We are in the design phase now, our next phase is to reach a stage of public consultation,” he said.

Another project is the large-scale sports infrastructure fund that would see further development of the Waterpoint Aqua Park.

There is also the Town and Village Renewal Schemes which includes painting schemes, new walks, toilet facilities, as well as various upgrades to the castle field.

“The Enniscrone Weatherproofing and Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme which is aimed at enlivening the square in Enniscrone and providing covered space for diners in our new Covid environment,” he said.

“The Platforms for Growth Project in the Hollow which aims to put high quality infrastructure in place for outdoor activity and water sports inclusive of showers, toilet facilities, and lockers.

“There are a range of other projects including a new playground beside the Waterpoint.”

Mr. O’Grady said these projects showcase a strong offering for the future of Enniscrone and that they hope to build on it.

However, issues relating to funding from various sources such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fun (RRDF), Natura Impact Statement (NIS), and An Bord Pleanála could put some of the projects in jeopardy.

“The RRDF Project as we’ve outlined is really the biggest project we have underway at the moment, funding garnered to date is €175,000, €131,000 of that coming from the department. It is the project that has the potential to overhaul and rebrand the whole of Enniscrone but, we would see that as being a 3 to 5-million-euro project when it eventually goes to category one funding,” he said.

“In terms of our ability to progress, that has the look of us at this point in time of going directly to An Bord Pleanála.

“It looks like we might require a NIS to progress this project through planning, if that becomes the case I haven’t yet been appraised by our environmental consultants in relation to the precise time its compilation.”

Cllr. Joseph Queenan said that while he is delighted to see all the projects included in the report some of the progress has been “frustratingly slow” amongst other issues.

“The Waterpoint is bogged down with legal issues,” he said.

Cllr. Queenan stated that a need to go to An Bord Pleanála for funding leaves him “very concerned”.

“I assumed all along we’d be able to apply to Minister Humphrey’s department for funding, so if for some bizarre reason we have to go to An Bord Pleanála you wouldn’t know where that would end up.”

Chief Executive Martin Lydon said he was concerned about the €1.25m that would need to be raised as match funding to make these projects viable.

“We’re going to need a loan to fund these types of projects because we can’t do it out of our everyday income and expenditure.

“I don’t think one project should take from another so there’s going to be some really important decisions coming into this chamber in the next 12-18 months as to which projects we’d like to advance.

“It will be like a shopping list that we need to work our way through and decide where we’re going to get match funding from to do these types of projects because we haven’t got it.”

Cllr. Dara Mulvey expressed his support for the projects stating that Enniscrone has a “vibrant community” that needs a “resurgence and re-boost”.

“There’s a lot of great people that have invested a lot of money and business over there and they need this type of investment into the town,” he said.

“It helps the whole of county Sligo, people who come to Enniscrone will come to Sligo town and travel the county, the investment is great to see and hopefully we’ll get it over the line as quickly as possible.”

Cllr. Paul Taylor said he welcomes the update and it is disappointing to see funding issues putting some projects into question.

“It’s unbelievable to think this could be down the road another few years because of it, especially when it’s good for the progression of the county, the region, and Enniscrone,” he said.

Cllr. Michael Clarke wished to thank the team responsible who will “no doubt turn Enniscrone into a major European destination”.