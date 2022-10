Fuel allowance to benefit over 6,000 Sligo people this winter says Minister Frank Feighan

The National Fuel Allowance Scheme, which will be paid over 28 weeks will benefit over 6,000 people living in Sligo this winter.

Minister of State, Frank Feighan has confirmed the Fuel Allowance will be paid for 28 weeks to 6398 people in Sligo, with many more people in Sligo to qualify this year.

“The payment is made at the weekly rate of €33 or, by way of two lump sum payments if people prefer.

“In Budget 2023 my colleague Minister Humphreys also ensured a €400 additional Lump Sum payment for all households in receipt of the Fuel Allowance Payment.

“This will be paid the week commencing 14th November 2022. This will bring the total value of the Fuel Allowance to €1,324 per household.

“In addition, as part of Budget 2023, Minister Humphreys secured funding for the largest ever expansion of the Fuel Allowance scheme.”

“This expansion will bring many more Sligo households into the scheme. This will be of particular benefit for older people with a new means test taking effect for Over 70s from January.

“Under this new over 70s means test, a single person can have income of €500 per week and a couple can have income of €1,000 per week.

“In the case of a couple where one person is under 70 and one person is over 70, they will be assessed under the Over 70s means test criteria.

“The weekly means threshold for those aged under 70 will also be increased by €80 per week, from €120 to €200 above the weekly rate of State Pension Contributory,” he said.

The Department of Social Protection is now working on developing the necessary IT systems and application forms to give effect to these changes from January.

Also from January 2023, the Disablement Benefit payment will be disregarded when assessing means for Fuel Allowance purposes and the Half-Rate Carers Allowance payment will be disregarded when assessing means for Fuel Allowance purposes.