Friends and neighbours try to come to terms with violent death of ‘lovely, caring young man’, Aidan Moffitt

CCTV could play a significant role in the investigation into the death of businessman, Aidan Moffitt.

Mr Moffitt was found with severe injuries to his neck and head at his home at Cartron Heights on Monday evening.

Gardaí are officially saying the death is unexplained but this is likely to be upgraded to a murder investigation at the conclusion of a post mortem examination at Sligo University Hospital on Monday afternoon following the removal of the body of Mr Moffitt from his home.

Mr Moffitt, who was single, ran his own auctioneering firm Hazelfort and was also a financial advisor.

He was a much respected and well liked businessman in Sligo where he previously worked for Bank of Ireland and Irish Life.

The Lisacul, Ballaghaderreen native, who moved to Sligo well over ten years ago, had recently returned from a short holiday in Spain.

He has been described as very friendly and sociable by friends and he had a great fondness for horse racing.

He regularly attended race meetings both here and in England and in particular at Aintree and Cheltenham.

Mr Moffitt, a Peace Commissioner, played a leading role in the Fine Gael party locally and was well known for his expertise in running election campaigns.

It is believed the victim was out socialising on Sunday last in The Village Inn, his local pub, but had left sometime around 4.30pm in advance of the Manchester City and Liverpool match to watch at home.

It is believed this was the last time Mr Moffitt was seen in public and that a friend became concerned on Monday when contact could not be made with him and the Gardaí were alerted who went to his home.

Mr Moffitt’s house is gated and also has CCTV cameras which will form a significant part in the Garda investigation into his violent death.

Sources say there doesn’t appear to have been any forced entry into the house and that Mr Moffitt may have known his killer and let them in.

Local Gardaí along with members of the National Garda Technical Bureau carried out a forensic examination of the house on Monday while door to door enquiries were also carried out in the Cartron area which includes a number of large housing estates including Cartron Heights, Cartron Bay. Cartron View/Point and are located just off the Sligo to Rosses Point road.

Mr Moffitt is survived by his mother, Kathleen, two brothers, Christy and Gerard, and sister, Sharon. His father, Tom, passed away in 2011.

The brutal killing of Mr Moffitt has sent shockwaves not only around the community in Cartron, one of the longest established in Sligo, but across the county.

A neighbour of the deceased Rosaleen Oldfield, a retired teacher, described Mr Moffitt as a “lovely, caring young man.”

“I can’t believe it. I haven’t slept all night. I feel absolutely sick.

“You hear about these things happening someplace else but to hear it is on our doorstep is so shocking.

“Aidan was a really, really lovely and caring young man. I couldn’t say enough about him.

Read More

“He was a great neighbour. He wasn’t here all the time just mostly at weekends. But I have known him very well since he bought the house.

“He was more friendly with my husband really and then my husband passed away two years ago at the start of Covid and when Aidan heard he was so good to me.

“I was in isolation and he rang me and said if there is anything he could do for me to give him a shout.

“He rang me a few times to see was I alright which was so kind of a young man who needn’t have bothered.

“I can’t believe it. It’s shocking. He was just so nice.

“I know these things happen but… I had no idea anything was up until I saw the ambulances and gardaí arrived.

“I hadn’t seen anyone coming or going. It’s a very quiet street normally.”

Local Sinn Fein councillor Arthur Gibbons, who lives in the neighbouring Cartron Bay housing estate said he kept very much to himself.

He said: “I knew him to see but I don’t think I ever spoke to him. He was a very private man.

“I understand he was originally from Roscommon and this must be devastating for his family. It’s such a shocking thing to have happened.

“No one ever expects this kind of thing to take place on their doorstep and I can only offer my heartfelt condolences to his family at this dreadful time.”

In a moving tribute posted on its Facebook Page, The Village Inn, Cartron stated: “Not the post we ever thought we would be sharing today.

“We are absolutely reeling at the news of Aidan’s sudden passing.

“Anyone who knew Aidan would know he would give you the shirt off his back, a lovable rascal at times, but really, Aidan, we all know, you were a gentle, kind, soft, caring soul.

“Aidan who loved life, who had enormous professional accomplishments and a big gorgeous heart.

“He carried so much love and zest around in this life and he had so, so much more to do.

“He had goals and plans, and ideas to be worked on. He had places to be and things to do.

“Aidan we can’t believe this.It doesn’t seem real to say goodbye, so from us, we will say Aidan, we’ll see you down the road. Rest in Peace.”️

The late Mr Moffitt who was violently killed in his home at Cartron Heights, Sligo was a key member of Fine Gael locally, participating in local and general elections for the party.

The high standing he had in the party was evidenced by the fact that Minister of State Frank Feighan and former TD, Tony McLoughlin both visited the scene on Monday monring last to pay their respects and lay flowers. Also in attendance was former FG local election candidate, Blaine Gaffney.

Mr Moffitt was well liked and respected for his political knowledge and played a key role in the general election campaign of Minister Feighan at the last general election in 2020 and before that he had worked with former TD Tony McLoughlin and also in the local election campaign of Gaffney in 2019.

“I’m very shocked and saddened by the death of Aidan. he was a good friend and he worked on my election campaign in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

“He was a very bright, intelligent, man,” said the Minister.

Mr Gaffney said Mr Moffitt had been very active in his own election campaign.

“He was very smart, well educated and spoke very well. He was a lovely guy who was also very sociable,” he said.

Mr Moffitt held the post of secretary of the party’s Sligo/Leitrim Constituency Executive while he was the current chairman of the Sligo/Strandhill District of the party, planning for the next local elections in two years.

The violent death comes only weeks after the brutal attack and burglary on pensioner Tom Niland at his home in Skreen.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are also investigating an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning last in the Cleveragh area where a man received what are believed to be stab wounds in an incident.

One man was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of his injuries which were not life threatening.