Fox elected chair of Drumcliffe Municipal District

Councillor Tom Fox has been elected Chair of Sligo Drumcliffe Municipal District. At its meeting on Monday. Councillor Fox was proposed by Councillor Thomas Walsh with the nomination seconded by Councillor Marie Casserly.

Councillor Fox thanked his proposer and seconder, and said he looked forward to working with the elected members and staff over the next year.

He had a number of priorities he would liked to see advanced in his term, including the re-alignment of the N16 and the Eastern Garavogue Bridge.

Councillor Fox believes it will be an important year for the agricultural sector and marine tourism, and he would also like to see progress in the realm of remote working, as people strive to achieve a proper work/life balance.

Director of Services Jim Molloy thanked outgoing Chair Councillor Casserly for her service over the last year, and committed his support and that of the staff to Councillor Fox for his term in office.