Four Sligo winners in National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Kids’ Own Publishing, Strandhill Community Park, Sligo Leitrim District Soccer League and Lissadell and Munninane Churches Select Vestry are the four Sligo groups and organisations announced as county winners in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022.

The awards were created to honour and showcase the inspiring work being carried out by thousands of projects, clubs and individuals in their local communities across Ireland thanks to National Lottery Good Causes funding. Nearly 30 cent of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

Announcing the County winners, National Lottery CEO, Andrew Algeo, said: “The stories and insights that we read in this year’s entries truly exemplified the positive impact that the groups, sports clubs

and organisations who receive National Lottery funding, are having in

towns and villages all over Ireland. Celebrating the inspirational work

being carried out by these extraordinary beneficiaries and recognising the effect that they have on their communities is exactly what the Good Causes Awards are all about.”

The National Lottery CEO went on to describe how significantly more

individuals, charities, groups, projects and organisations all over

Ireland could benefit from Good Causes funding if a ban on lottery

betting were to be introduced.

“Our ambition is to do more for communities all over Ireland and we hope that soon, this will become a reality. If the practice of betting on

lottery games were to be finally banned in Ireland, as it is in most EU

countries, our research shows that National Lottery sales would increase by at least €228 million which would result in approximately €63 million in additional funding for the Good Causes fund which would have a huge impact on communities all over Ireland. Last year, Benefacts established that 34% of all charitable giving in Ireland in 2021 was attributable via the National Lottery. We believe that even more charitable and community groups would directly benefit if a ban onlottery betting was put in place.”

The Sligo winners are:

Kids' Own Publishing – Arts & Culture

Established in 1997, Kids' Own Publishing is Ireland’s only dedicated publisher of books by children, for children. The arts organisation takes a pioneering approach to publishing and believes in equal opportunities

for all children. In 2021, thanks to National Lottery Good Causes funding via the Arts Council, Kids’ Own worked with children

experiencing many forms of social isolation and connected with the

children about their views on issues such as poverty, climate change and their vision for their communities.

Strandhill Community Park – Health & Wellbeing

Strandhill Community Park is owned and run by the local community who aim to make the playground more inclusive to children with additional needs. The funding received via the HSE National Lottery Grant Scheme enabled the group to purchase a disability swing seat which empowers the children who use the facilities and to feel comfortable and welcome. Strandhill Community Park believe that when children can play alongside each other, this educates their peers on disability and reduces stigma.

Sligo Leitrim District Soccer League – Sport

Sligo Leitrim District Soccer League are the governing body of amateur soccer football in Sligo/Leitrim with 800 amateur players and

3,500 youth's boys and girls registered. Good Causes funding through a Sports Capital grant allowed the body to build an astro pitch at

Mac Sharry Park on the Cranmore Road in Sligo. The ground was

transformed from a grass surface with an average of one game per week to a complete usage of 6-7 days per week.

Lissadell and Munninane Churches Select Vestry – Heritage

Lissadell and Munninane Churches Select Vestry are the custodians of three historic buildings listed on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. Over the past 20 years, efforts have been made to restore Lissadell Church which is the biggest of the three buildings. Good Causes funding from the Heritage Council went towards a Conservation Report and detailed costing for the repair and conservation of Lissadell Church of Ireland.

At 170 years old, the building is now in need of significant works.

Entrepreneur, Fashion Designer and Businesswoman, Sonya Lennon, who is Chair of this year’s judging panel, spoke about the tough job that the panel faced in narrowing down the entries: “This is my first year involved in the Good Causes Awards and it’s really opened my eyes to the crucial work that so many extraordinary groups and individuals carry out within their communities each and every day. It was no easy feat to select our 118 county winners out of the hundreds of entries that we received as every application had an inspiring story. A big congratulations to all who have made it to the next round – we are one step closer to the big night now.”

The awards, which culminates in a Gala Awards Dinner in Kildare on Saturday 1st October, has seven main categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community, Youth and Irish Language.

The full list of County Winners can be found at www.lottery.ie/good-causes-awards/county-winners

The 118 County Finalists will now compete for a place in the National

Finals judging phase next month, after which the 35 National Finalists

will be announced.

The total prize fund for the Good Causes Awards is €130,000 and each of the 35 finalists will win €1,000 when they are announced in June. At

the awards ceremony in October, each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000.