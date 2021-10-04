Four Sligo winners at Blas na hÉireann food and drink awards

Clotilde Rambaud of Clo's chocolates, who won Gold and Best in County, Alison Gorman of Hawthorn Bakehouse, who won Gold and Jordan Donnelly of Lough Gill Brewery, who won Gold, at this year’s Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards 2021, receiving their awards at Strandhill People’s Market, Strandhill, Co Sligo Photo: James Connolly

Blas na hÉireann has announced the award winners for 2021, with four coming from County Sligo.

Now in its 14th year, the Blas na hÉireann awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products, and the passionate people behind them.

The biggest blind tasting of produce in the country, the criteria on which the product is judged as well as the judging system itself, which was developed by Blas na hÉireann with the Food Science Dept of UCC and the University of Copenhagen, is now recognised as an industry gold standard worldwide.

Products from every county in Ireland were entered into this year’s competition to win Gold, Silver or Bronze Blas na hÉireann awards in over 150 food and drink categories, as well as key awards like Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from Sligo across a range of different categories are:

1. Aurivo Consumer Foods - Bronze

2. Clo’s chocolates - Gold and Best in County

3. Hawthorn Bakehouse - Gold

4. Lough Gill Brewery – Gold