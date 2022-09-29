Former Summerhill College teacher’s third novel hits the shelves

John McLoughlin and (right) his new novel.

The latest novel from former Summerhill College English teacher John McLoughlin has hit the bookshelves.

Too Big for His Roots is John’s third novel after his earlier books You, Me and Destiny and Is It Four O’clock Yet? proved very popular with Sligo readers.

The fact this latest book is set in the local area will add to its’ appeal, John utilises the same accessible writing style and realistic character to make for very interesting reading with many twists and turns.

The story for Too Big for His Roots is set back in the 1940s and traces the fortunes of the restless and self-centred protagonist Robert O’Connor, a man who craves more excitement and adventure than his humble homeplace can offer.

The novel opens with O’Connor returning home after being at war for two and a half years. The former soldier was not expecting cheering crowds to greet him on his return to Dromahair, which was just as well considering his unpopularity in the area.

That did not bother him. If anything, he revelled in the notoriety.

He was confident that his faithful girlfriend would have waited for him. He had also hoped his parents had forgiven him for shaming them and they, too, would be on the platform to greet him.

However, he soon discovered that time waits for no man, not even Robert O’Connor.

Although set in an era of great change globally, the story is focused on the lives and loves of ordinary people of the time who did their best to live and amuse themselves within the confines of their restricted lives.

The novel details everything from weddings to funerals and from love to murderous intent.

John admits to being fascinated with the everyday lives of people who had nothing compared to us today.

‘It is difficult to imagine a time when people lived out their entire lives within a fifteen-mile radius of home.

“Back then, there was little privacy and little or no prospect for advancement,” he said.

“It is easy to understand why some individuals were keen to break free and pursue the dream of a better life.

“Too Big For His Roots charts what happened when one such individual got an inkling of what life had to offer elsewhere.”

John’s previous novel was written under the name J.F. McLouhglin

Too Big for His Roots is now available online from Amazon in digital and paperback form. It is also available from Eason and Liber in O’ Connell Street, Sligo.