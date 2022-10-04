Sligo

Former Fair City star Caroline Harvey’s short film qualifies for Oscar consideration

Caroline speaks with Stephen Holland about ‘Wednesday’s Child’

Caroline with Ryan, Tommy and Maggie. Expand

Caroline with Ryan, Tommy and Maggie.

sligochampion

A new short film written, produced, and starring a Bundoran resident could well be heading for success at next year’s Academy Awards.

Wednesday’s Child’ is a ten-minute short film, adapted from the novel of the same name by Shane Dunphy and co-written and starring actress Caroline Harvey, who some may recognise for playing the long-time Fair City character Farrah Phelan from 2014 to 2019.

