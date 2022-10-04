Former Fair City star Caroline Harvey’s short film qualifies for Oscar consideration

A new short film written, produced, and starring a Bundoran resident could well be heading for success at next year’s Academy Awards.

‘Wednesday’s Child’ is a ten-minute short film, adapted from the novel of the same name by Shane Dunphy and co-written and starring actress Caroline Harvey, who some may recognise for playing the long-time Fair City character Farrah Phelan from 2014 to 2019.

The film was entirely self-funded on a bank loan of €6,000 and Caroline spoke to The Sligo Champion about the journey of getting the film made, the way its themes around the harsh realities of working in child protection bring to light the true nature of these social issues, and how its recent success on the film festival circuit has opened the doors for a potential Oscar nomination.

The film’s stars Caroline and Charleigh Bailey who originally planned to adapt the novel into a TV series, Caroline says she had first read it as a teenager and it always resonated with her.

Comparing it to works of social realism, such as Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake, the film shows a day in the life of Marie, a child protection worker, and how her idealism and naivety are knocked down when she discovers there is no easy fix for deep seeded family problems.

Caroline says the aim of the film was to highlight the complexities involved in social work and the strain that is put on both those who are trying to help and the struggling families they work with.

“We initially wrote it as a ten-minute piece to showcase as a TV series but quickly realised this was a story within itself and it could live on its own,” she said.

“We worked very hard on it and I wrote it with my child asleep in my arms with the laptop in one hand. This is my screenwriting debut and while I had worked as an actress before, writing and producing felt so scary, but it has paid off and been really well-received in festivals.”

Caroline started writing the short film after she had left Fair City in 2019 and decided to move to Bundoran full time. Prior to this the Dublin native had split her time between the two locations as she loves to surf in the West of Ireland.

It was here she met her partner Ryan who had moved to the seaside town from America and also has a passion for surfing.

Together they now have two children, Tommy who is nearly two years and 11 week old Maggie.

Caroline originally wanted to take a year out and focus on writing and surfing, but of course with the arrival of the pandemic this short break became longer and she was able to devote more time to the development and writing of Wednesday’s Child.

Directed by Laura O’Shea, Caroline says she was vital in getting the tones and the performances correct and they had consistent support from novelist Shane Dunphy, who based his book on his true experiences working in child protection.

“I took out the bank loan and it was a risk but it has paid off, we were very much the underdogs in the festivals as other films would have a minimum funding of €10,000, we were the little miracle film that punched above its weight,” she said.

The film went on to win the Tiernan McBride Award for ‘Best Short Drama’ at the 34th Galway Film Fleadh which qualifies it to be considered for the 95th Academy Awards, with Laura being the first female director to receive this honour in over 20 years.

“To be able to say it qualifies for the Oscars now is such a magical thing,” Caroline said.

“It tells the story of Marie’s first day on the job as child protection worker and she’s going into it with this sort of idealism, thinking that things can be solved in this simplistic way, but when she goes in and meets her first family she sees there are these long reining issues, that this is going to be a long process and it’s not always a thankful job.

“Sometimes you can feel like the villain coming in when these families are struggling, they are trying to keep their heads above water and it can seem like you are patronising them and it does not feel like you are helping.

“That’s one thing we wanted to highlight, when you’re trying to help you’re not always going to come out looking like an angel and no one is going to give you a pat on the back. It’s just so much more complex than that and you have to question how much of yourself you can offer, and if you have the sustainability for that type of work because there is a really high burnout rate.”

Caroline says they have received really positive feedback from social workers and those in child protection, they worked closely with novelist Shane to make sure everything felt authentic.

“One film critic was an ex-social-worker and they said it hit the nail on the head and addressed that inner struggle in the mind, that feeling of having something to offer but balancing it with not taking it home,” she said.

While the film is set in Dublin, Caroline says they wanted to ensure the story did not feel tied to any particular location as these are universal themes that are relevant across Ireland.

“It’s open for everyone to resonate with and we didn’t want it to feel like a story of working-class Dublin people, it’s an Irish story and we wanted that to hit home,” she said.After completing the film, it was time to bring it to the film festival circuit where in its very first screening at the Galway Film Fleadh it won the award that qualified it for Oscar consideration.

However, last July Caroline was unable to attend the ceremony herself because she overdue the birth of her daughter Maggie and wanted to stay close to the hospital and home in Bundoran.

“I got a phone call from Lisa to say that we won the award that qualifies us for Oscar consideration and we were not expecting this self-funded low budget film to be considered, it set us off on a great trajectory for the rest of the festivals, we were thrilled,” she said. The next step in a potential journey to the Oscars has voters in the Academy coming together to compile a shortlist of nominees, this will be voters from all over Ireland including actors, directors, producers, and writers involved in the Irish film scene.

“It still doesn’t feel real but we’re going to give it a good push, we’ve come this far and it’s already further than we expected. It’s important because of its subject matter and it’s based on a true story so let’s give it a good shout so the story can be seen and heard,” Caroline said.

For those hoping to check out the film, Wednesday’s Child will be screened at film festivals across the country from now through to Christmas.

“We have to keep it private until it finishes the film festival circuit, so for the moment people can only see it at festivals. Once that has finished we can look into sharing it more widely,” she said.