Former County Sligo GAA star saves sleeping mum and her baby after her Strandhill home catches fire

A Strandhill mother is incredibly thankful to her neighbour, a former County Sligo GAA star, for rescuing herself and baby daughter from their burning house. Rachel Mulrooney, a mother of three young girls who runs the Salt & Soul Yoga Studio in Strandhill, spoke to The Sligo Champion about a dangerously close call that occurred at her home recently. While lying down for a rest, unbeknownst to her the house she and her family, her partner Paul and daughters Willow (4), Sage (2), and India (11 months), have lived in for the past six and half years had become ablaze and she was awoken to her neighbour Gerry McGowan, a well-known GAA coach, alerting her to an emergency situation. “My partner Paul had gone to work, and I had dropped Willow to school and Sage to crèche. “I fed India and, because we had a sleepless night with the kids the night before, I turned off the light and lay down for a rest,” she said. “Then I heard shouting outside and a banging noise, I got up and looked out the window. My first thought was someone had crashed into our car parked outside. I didn’t see anything and I got back into bed.” Within thirty seconds Rachel then heard repeated shouting from her neighbour who she was meeting for the very first time. “He shouted ‘get out, get out, your house is on fire’. “He may as well have been saying there’s a UFO landed in the garden. It sounded so alien to me, but I grabbed India and ran out to the front of the house,” she said. Rachel’s neighbour Gerry lives directly behind their home and as soon as he was alerted to the fire jumped over a large fence separating the two houses to try and get things under control and ensure everyone in the home was safe. Gerry, a former county GAA star and Tourlestrane player had been alerted to the fire by his daughter who was looking out the top window of their home when she saw smoke coming from the back of Rachel’s home. She called out to her dad and within moments he had grabbed a fire extinguisher, hopped over the fence separating the two homes, and ran to their aid. Rachel said: “He acted so quickly and a lot of people just wouldn’t know what to do, it is absolutely unbelievable. “His wife had called the fire brigade and she said only for the daughter doing her hair they would have already left their house that morning. It’s all these little bits of events coming together,” she said. Rachel says under normal circumstances she would normally be doing a food shop after the school drop off, but she was just so tired from the night before that she came straight come. Had she not, this would have meant the fire would have likely spread from their semi-detached house into their next-door neighbours. The source of the blaze appears to have been hot ashes from the fire that had been left out. They were smouldering and as it was a particularly windy day they spread to the back part of the house. Rachel highlighted how this is a stark reminder of how quickly a fire can spread from one small source into something much bigger. “The main damage was to the outdoor area, the backdoor burnt down, and there was smoke damage to the utility and kitchen,” she said. With the help of neighbours, Gerry gathered several fire extinguishers and helped calm the flames for the approximately 17 minutes it took the fire brigade to arrive. “It could have spread so quickly, we thought the house was going to blow because the gas boiler was in the utility and it was close to contacting the pipes which would have meant a massive explosion,” she said. Rachel highlighted how thankful she is for the fast thinking of her brave neighbour stating it took a number of minutes for the fire alarm to even go off and with a white noise machine in the bedroom to help the baby sleep there is a possibility she may not have heard it. “It does not bear thinking about. When the fire brigade arrived, Gerry had already put out a lot of it and slowed it down, they came and broke into the roof to make sure there was no fire in the attic. “The fireman said if he hadn’t been there, they wouldn’t have been able to save it, it would have spread and the house would have been gone, our next-door neighbours would have been gone as well,” she said. With wires from the gas boiler isolated and the use of a machine to air out the house, Rachel and her family were able to return to their home by late afternoon that day. “We’re waiting for parts to be fixed but it just could have been so much worse, there was the back door and outside area affected with smoke damage in the utility, kitchen, and cupboards,” she said. “People don’t even realise this can happen so quickly, you hear all the time about people dying in fires and never think it is going to happen. I just want to say how thankful we are.” Hot ashes from the fireplace can often be the source of an unintentional fire, coal and ashes contain embers that can remain hot enough to cause an ignition many days after a fire has gone out.