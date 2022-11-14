Formal submission made to integrate Sligo’s St Angela’s College into ATU

A submission has been made to the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Skills for the integration of St. Angela’s College into Atlantic Technological University.

It marks another milestone in an incorporation process that has seen remarkable collaboration between both institutions since Minister Simon Harris (Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science) formally approved the potential integration in November 2021.The submission was made jointly by the two colleges.

ATU President, Dr Orla Flynn said:“Our University community is fully behind the joint submission and we are looking forward to the integration of St Angela’s College Sligo into ATU. This is a wonderful opportunity to bring together the collective expertise and experience of both organisations, working together as one University to serve the educational needs of our region and beyond. My thanks to all who have been engaged on this development in recent years.”

This year, St. Angela’s celebrate 70 years of education in the North West and continues to develop and diversify according to local, regional and national needs. St. Angela’s offer a range of full-time CAO undergraduate programmes as well as flexible, blended-learning postgraduate and research programmes. By introducing new disciplines, St. Angela’s will significantly contribute to ATU’s academic profile and further enhance opportunities for students and staff like never before.

“This joint submission marks an historic milestone in the 70-year history of St. Angela’s College. We are fully committed to this integration and look forward to a bright future as we join the ATU family who are already making a mark on the higher education landscape, both nationally and internationally,” said Dr Amanda McCloat, St. Angela’s College President. “Getting to this point of the process is testament to the work that has been taking place across all levels and this integration will ensure the stability of university learning across the region.”

The joint application was submitted on 2nd November 2022 to Minister Harris, triggering a formal process under section 44 of the Technological Universities Act 2018 as amended by the Higher Education Authority Act 2022.

This next phase will see an international panel engaging with both institutions to examine the various academic and structural implications of St. Angela’s joining Atlantic TU.