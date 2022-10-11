Forging lasting friendships through culture at Sligo’s Hawk’s Well theatre

There are so many people out there who would love to see more plays, shows, gigs, and workshops but are stuck with that age-old problem: There is nobody to go with and they don’t feel comfortable going alone.

That’s why the Hawk’s Well Theatre is offering their re-launched Cultural Companions initiative which encourages those of all ages, but particularly older people, to come together as a like-minded group interested in art, culture, and events.

The initiative is a great way to make friends, meet new people, and get plugged into all that’s going on in the local community.

First launched in 2019 as part of a national campaign by Age & Opportunity, Cultural Companions’ in Sligo is linked to the Hawk’s Well Theatre and facilitated by Isabel Claffey.

Isabel spoke to The Sligo Champion about all Cultural Companions has to offer, how it adapted to reach those who needed it most during the pandemic, and the way participating can forge lifelong friendships that grow and prosper beyond the walls of the Hawk’s Well Theatre.

“Having worked in the theatre before I was so excited to get involved in the initiative because I know how much enthusiasm there is in Sligo for shows,” she said.

Cultural Companions has over 70 members who receive a seasonal event calendar that brings groups of sociable people together to go out and enjoy live artistic performances, it promotes engagement through activity that can help maintain quality of life, promote social contact, and combat loneliness as outlined in the National Positive Aging Strategy.

“There are so many background stories of why people join. Someone may have lost their partner, or their friends just aren’t interested in the same kind of things as them. People’s reasons for wanting to join are really different and varied,” Isabel said.

“When you are talking about older members of the community it is people with tons of life experience, they know what they are into and there’s a real energy about life and going out to entertainment, the arts, and the things they enjoy.”

At the beginning of a new events season Isabel starts off by making a list of shows she thinks would work well for the group, then every couple of months there is a Cultural Companions meeting where members come together to discuss their experience and what they would like to see in the future.

“When it comes to shows I normally get in touch with people via text, make reservations for the show and on the night we all meet up early to introduce ourselves and get to know each other before spending the evening together,” she said.

How big or small a Cultural Companions night is depends on the level of interest and Isabel says it could be anything from two to 20 people depending on the type of performance they are going to see.

“I am in touch with several active retirement groups and the North West Parents and Friends Association. On a given night we might have ten from one of those groups along with five individuals and that’s really nice because it’s about forging friendships between different groups and members of the community,” she said.

Terry Broderick is one local Cultural Companion who says that the initiative gives older people an opportunity to get out and enjoy the arts.

“Knowing we are part of a similar cohort helps minimise isolation, encourages new friendships and makes us feel we are not forgotten, and we are still able to enjoy an evening out. As we get older, we become more invisible to society, but we still want to have a social life. Cultural Companions helps us do that,” he said.

Another participant named Patricia Crombie says the initiative allowed her to exchange details with members and now they are planning on meeting up for future events together.

Isabel says that providing the opportunity for members to get to know one another outside of the initiative is very much in the spirit of Cultural Companions.

“Our members might be people who recognise each other but don’t know one another very well, then in no time we have them swapping numbers and getting to know one another,” she said.

“That’s happening very quickly and is very much at the heart of this. In the national programme it’s baked into it that certain members would become Cultural Companion ambassadors and will come to events and do the introductions, that’s’ definitely something we’ll lean into the future and work towards.”

While the initiative was first launched in 2019, plans for large-scale social gatherings were soon dampened by the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. This meant a revision and adaptation of its original ethos to a more lockdown friendly plan.

This led to the development of the Cultural Companions lockdown pairings project which saw seven artists paired with seven older people who were cocooning, this allowed some connectivity and culture during a particularly challenging time.

However, now that society has reopened. the initiative is back to its original ethos and Isabel is encouraging anyone with an interest to get involved.

“We relaunched in June and it was all based around getting together once again. We did a launch with some music where Seamie O’Dowd and Sandy Kelly came and played a few tunes,” she said.

“There are so many talented local artists and our members enjoyed having a bit of music, a sing-along, and some familiarity.”

“We’ve realised that events during the day really suit older people and we’ll be looking at doing more things like that.

The last one we had was in August and in lieu of music we had an acting workshop with Niamh McGrath.”

The important thing for potential members to know, according to Isabel, is that this is a free initiative, absolutely anyone, young or old, are encouraged to sign up, and the level of commitment is down to each individual member.

“It’s all up to the individual, you could go just one show or ten shows, that depends completely on your preference,” she said.

If you would like to get involved then visit then email Isabel Claffey to express your interest at cuturalcompanions@hawkswell.com.