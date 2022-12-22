Folk Babies Returns to the Hawk’s Well Theatre in January

Catering for the youngest theatre goers, plucky infants with an ear for a tune and their adults are invited to the Hawk’s Well on Sunday 15th January, for two special folk music sessions. Featuring Aileen Concannon and Eoin Troy, Folk Babies is sure to get the little ones’ toes tapping.

Folk Babies follows on from 2022’s return of the celebrated ‘Babies’ series of gigs which kicked off with Baroque Babies, and was followed by Banjo Babies, Trad Babies, and most recently by Santa Babies in December.

The Babies events provide a rich musical experience where little ones are introduced to a gentle selection of music in a safe, secure and child friendly environment.

The popular series has always catered for a broad taste, and the 2023 season is also set to feature Edelweiss Babies which takes place in February, and Acoustic Babies, which follows in March.

Folk Babies takes place on Sunday 15th January 2023 at 11am for 0-12 months; and at 12.30pm for 13-36 months. Tickets, priced €10 for parent and baby (plus €1 online booking fee) are available now