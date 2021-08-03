Fleadhfest: Live outdoor music makes a welcome return to Sligo

Ann and Gerard Finnegan at FleadhFest in the Peace Park, Sligo, last Sunday evening.

Pauline Byrne and Samantha Sheridan at FleadhFest in the Peace Park, Sligo, last Sunday evening.

(L-R), Colum Enright, Coco Enright-Durand, Siobhain Enright, Noneen Enright-Durand, Joyce Enright and Martin Enright at FleadhFest in the Peace Park, Sligo, last Sunday evening.

Madison and Alexia McGuiness with Michelle Baxter at FleadhFest in the Peace Park, Sligo, last Sunday evening.

Ivan and Bernedette Hamilton at FleadhFest in the Peace Park, Sligo, last Sunday evening.

Carmel Lyons and Caoimhe Kearins at FleadhFest in the Peace Park, Sligo, last Sunday evening.

Fleadhfest kicked off in Sligo on Sunday evening last with an uplifting outdoor concert from the Knocknashee Céilí Band, with support from the Fred Finn Tutors Group.

The event, which took place on the Fleadhfest gig rig in the Peace Park beside Sligo Cathedral, was the first live music event to take place this year and the easing of public health restrictions on such events meant that 200 people were allowed to attend the event.

The concerts were enjoyed by the audience, both in the Peace Park, and also online, where people tuned in to the live stream from places as far away as the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada and the UK, as well as all around Ireland.

Bank Holiday Monday night was also a great night of music. Featuring Téada as the main act, and with support from Cairde Shligigh, the music was superb and enjoyed throughout the evening.

Fleadhfest has replaced Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann this year.

The Fleadh usually takes place this week, but had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Instead, Fleadhfest is bringing all of the main features of a Fleadh Cheoil - concerts, sessions, competitions, recitals and award nights to the public, but mainly through live streaming, but also to limited numbers of attendees in the safe outdoor environment of the Peace Park.

Fleadhfest continues throughout the week - visit Fleadhfest.ie for details.

The rain stayed off for Sunday night while it was more showery on Monday but that didn’t spoil the atmosphere for those who turned up for the live concerts.