Five things to do in Sligo this bank holiday weekend

The heatwave may be over but that’s no reason the fun has to stop here in Sligo. Whether it’s some family fun in a day out with the kids at the agricultural show in Grange, reliving your glory days with some headbanging heavy metal music right in the heart of town, or getting competitive with the annual duck race at Ballisodare. This upcoming weekend is chock-a-block with something to fit all tastes.

North Sligo Agricultural Show, Grange, County Sligo (Saturday 30th July from 11am)

The North Sligo Agricultural Show is gearing up to present their 74th annual event which comprises of exhibits and competition for cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, poultry, and home industries, as well as an afternoon programme of fun and excitement for the whole family with a dog show, bonny baby, face painting and even speed shearing as well as whole lot more to see and do in the show field. Entertainment galore with local musicians and dancers from 3pm followed by Paul Kelly and his band taking the stage. Finally, the show queen will be crowned, and the winners of the monster raffle will be drawn before more entertainment in the bar marquee. Admission is €10 and under 12’s can go for free.

We Go Deep at The Dunes Bar, Strandhill (Saturday 30th July from 6pm)

We Go Deep is a small collective of music lovers and DJ’s which began to take shape during the pandemic restrictions of 2021. Consisting of three individuals: Noel Phelan (Nuller), Sabrina Phelan (Sabby P) and Johan Graham (John G). The overriding ethos behind the collective is to share their love of a broad range of dance orientated music genres to like-minded people throughout the North West. Experience a night of disco, house and electronica at the Dunes Bar, Strandhill, where you’ll hear both songs you’ve heard of and discover something new, no matter what they’ll be sure to get you smiling and dancing. Weather permitting, We Go Deep will begin as an outdoor event in the Dunes beer garden before moving inside from 9pm until closing time.

King of the Hill on Garland Hill Festival at Keash, County Sligo (Saturday 30th July from 7pm)

The Keash ‘King of the Hill on Garland Hill’ running event takes place this week. This year will feature the inaugural 5km along with the usually 10km run, both which will be chip timed. Both routes are challenging but will offer wonderful views of Keash and its surrounding countryside. There will also be a family friendly 5km walk on the day. Registration is available online or on the day at the Eastern Harps GAA Clubhouse from 5:30pm. The 10km run and 5km walk will kick off at 7pm followed by the 5km run at 7:15pm. It’s time to dust off those running shoes and get moving.

Sligo Whiplash 2022 at Anderson’s Grill & Bar (Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st July starting at 9:30pm)

Sligo Whiplash, which has been bringing the best quality rock and heavy metal music to the region since 2005, once again returns with an epic line-up that’s sure to have even the staunchest anti-rocker banging their heads. Featuring two days of the most intense powerful rock music, things kick off Saturday with local act Túsk, followed by Black Svan, Crossfire and finally Host, a tribute act to Swedish rock act Ghost. On day two, fans will be treated to performances by Purify, Arjuna’s Eye, Animator Two Tales of Woe, and the main headliner Iorn Maiden, an Iron Maiden tribute act from Northern Ireland. Tickets will be available on the door or through Eventbrite and are priced at €15 for one night or €25 for the full weekend.

Ballisodare United 5km Run/Walk & Duck Race (Sunday 31st July starting at 2pm)

Get ready for an incredible afternoon of fun this bank holiday Sunday in Ballisodare. Things kick off at 2pm with a 5km family fun road race starting at the Thatch Pub and finishing at the Ball Alley beside Toolans Shop. Do you think you can beat the course record of 15:24? Following this at 4pm those participating in the ever-popular duck race will be in the running to win a total of €1,000 in cash prizes. The duck race sees hundreds of ducks racing downstream in Ballisodare in an effort to see who is the fastest, however the competition is sure to be tough with 970 ducks sold in the 2021 competition. Each duck is priced at €10. No matter what the day is sure to be great quack.