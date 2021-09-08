First Responders group is set up in Strandhill

Strandhill has got its own team of First Responders.

Strandhill Community First Responders (CFR) are volunteers who are trained to attend certain types of emergency calls in the area.

The group’s aim is to reach a potential life-threatening emergency and provide basic life support in the first vital minutes before the ambulance crew arrives.

Their role is to help stabilise the patient and provide the appropriate care including defibrillation, until the more highly skilled ambulance crew arrives on scene to take over the treatment.

The Strandhill CFR group are linked to the NAS National Emergency Operations Centre and can be alerted to emergencies in Strandhill.

As the group is community based, they can provide medical assistance within minutes.

The Strandhill CFR group are “on call 24/7” to respond to emergencies and use four public access AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) located on the front of the following buildings:

VOYA Seaweed Baths Shore Road;

Strandhill Lodge & Suites Top Road; Sligo Rugby Football Club, Hamilton Park and J Mc Gowan, Coney Island.

Strandhill Community First Responders group would be grateful for any support the public can give them to help raise funds for direct use in the local community.

For more info contact info@strandhillcfr.com

People can also make a Donation on www.idonate.ie