First president of new Atlantic Technological University announced

Dr. Orla Flynn is to become the first president of the new Atlantic Technological

University, which will be established on 1 April. Dr Flynn is the current president of Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology which has amalgamated with IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT in forming the new university.

Minister of State and Sligo Leitrim TD, Frank Feighan has sent his congratulations to Dr Flynn on her appointment.

“This is great appointment as Dr Flynn brings her extensive experience

to the role and I have no doubt will work very well with the TU

Governing Board and it’s Chairperson Maura McNally” stated Minister

Feighan.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and

Science, Simon Harris said he was delighted to designate Dr. Flynn as the inaugural president of the new TU serving the West and North West.

"She brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the higher education sector.

"Orla is a passionate advocate for the region and has led GMIT to significant success, particularly in the Science, Maths and Technology sectors. She has forged close

relationships with business throughout her career - an important part of the TU agenda.

"I really want to congratulate Orla and wish her every success. Orla's appointment alongside the appointment of chair Maura McNally will ensure a strong leadership team for ATU."

On 1 April the Atlantic Technological University (Ollscoil Teicheolaíochta an Atlantaigh), will open its doors and students graduating in the current academic year will do so with university level qualifications.