Firm facing charges after death of worker

The late Daniel Meehan. Expand
The late Daniel Meehan.

A waste company is facing four charges in relation to an employee who suffered personal injury and died in 2018 while working on the back of a refuse collection vehicle in Ballymote.

The firm, McGrath Industrial Waste Limited of Quarrypoint Business Park, Moneenbradagh, Castlebar, Co Mayo are facing charges in relation to the death of Daniel Meehan at or near Castle Burns Housing Estate, Ballymote on December 11th 2018.

Mr Meehan of Mountain View Tubbercurry and formerly of Gortahork Co Donegal passed away the following day in Beaumount Hospital.

