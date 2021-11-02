Firm facing charges after death of worker

A waste company is facing four charges in relation to an employee who suffered personal injury and died in 2018 while working on the back of a refuse collection vehicle in Ballymote.

The firm, McGrath Industrial Waste Limited of Quarrypoint Business Park, Moneenbradagh, Castlebar, Co Mayo are facing charges in relation to the death of Daniel Meehan at or near Castle Burns Housing Estate, Ballymote on December 11th 2018.

Mr Meehan of Mountain View Tubbercurry and formerly of Gortahork Co Donegal passed away the following day in Beaumount Hospital.

The firm is charged with failing to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its employees in that they failed to manage and conduct work activities specifically the operation of a refuse collection vehicle for the collection of refuse wheelie bins namely a Mercedes Truck refuse collection vehicle which was defective and unsafe.

The charge alleges that the footboards at the back of the vehicle had movement in their retaining brackets, the near side footboard was distorted inwards thus reducing the required footboard area for the operator to stand on.

It alleges the footboard sensors were not functioning in that they were positioned incorrectly and not directed at operatives standing on the footboards. It further alleges the wiring to the rear side sensor was altered so that there was no power supply to the near side sensor which could activate the sensor safety systems, the safe speed limiting system had been overridden and the rear safety barriers that prevent an operator entering the lift unsafe zone at the rear of the vehicle were absent being thus in breach of the Safety, Healty and Welfare at Work Act.

The company is charged with failing to ensure the safety, health and welfare at work of its employees in that they failed to provide systems of work that were planned, organised, performed, maintained and revised as appropriate as to be safe and without risk to health in that an employee was permitted to work on the vehicle while it was operating when the footboard of the rear of the vehicle had movement.

Another charge alleges they failed to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its employees in that Daniel Meehan was permitted to work on the vehicle when the wiring to the near side sensor was altered.

The case was adjourned by Judge Deirdre Gearty at Sligo District Court on Thursday.

She adjourned the case until December 9th for the service of the Book of Evidence.

Mr Gerard McGovern (solicitor) appeared.