Firefighters at the scene on the Finisklin Road. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Sligo City Firefighters have extinguished a fire at the old Heron warehouse in Finisklin. The Finisklin Road has since reopened fully to traffic.

Firefighters have been at the scene since the fire broke out in the derelict building this morning and council roads staff were in attendance directing traffic.

Sligo Co Council says the road has now fully reopened to traffic.