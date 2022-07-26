Finding a gag in the hot topic of the menopause

In her new show ‘How to Get the Menopause and Enjoy It’, Sligo comedian Anne Gildea uses personal perspective to speak about the shared experience of being a woman and addresses the often-unspoken issues facing older women head on.

Anne grew up in Moylough on the outskirts of Tubbercurry and spoke to The Sligo Champion about her experiences growing up ‘on the bog’, how comedy around personal subjects like cancer and menopause highlight our innate humanity, and her excitement to bring her new show to the Hawk’s Well Theatre this September.

Anne is well-known as a member of the musical-comedy trio The Nualas, she was born in Manchester but came to Sligo as a child and lived and worked on a farm.

“When I was young, I always wanted to be a ballet dancer or be involved in the arts, but there I was in the middle of nowhere, we never went anywhere, ever!” she joked.

“But now I look back wistfully and remember the summers in the field and it feels like a whole way of life that is completely gone, all the old bachelors or spinsters living alone who were the nicest people, it was a slow way of life.

“I had a really traditional rural upbringing, to go to Sligo town was to be in the big city, I remember people who grew up in the town had such different experiences, they were doing crazy things like going to the cinema while I was staring at a bush. It’s great coming back to the big smoke!”

It was while living in England in the late-1980s that Anne first started getting involved in comedy and performance stating there was almost no comedy scene in Ireland at that point.

“It’s so funny, Ireland was completely different in the 80s, it was almost like a second world country,” she said.

“I’ve been doing performance stuff for 34 years, I do come from a different era, that’s why I wanted to do this show to talk about my specific age group.

“Funnily enough it was a man, my boyfriend Paul, who came up with the title, I thought menopause? This was before all the Davina McCall and Joe Duffy stuff, it was like he was psychic, he saw it all coming down the line.”

In 2022, Davina McCall released a documentary on the topic called ‘Sex, Mind and the Menopause’ which explored taboos around the often underrepresented subject and last year Joe Duffy devoted an entire week of Liveline to women sharing their personal stories and expereinces.

“This was the beginning of lockdown and I started researching menopause and realised I know nothing about this. I went down the rabbit hole and saw that I knew nothing about my own body,” she said.

“Because it was lockdown, I was able to take the time and really immerse myself in the material and I’ve ended up with a really meaty show. It’s full of fun but it’s based on a really solid foundation of information.

“It’s a personal perspective but it’s about the shared experience of being a woman of my generation. Sometimes I’ll tell the audience this might not ring true for you because my parents were quite conservative Catholics and it might just be a very rural traditional Irish experience, but I see the women from urban areas and all different backgrounds nodding and saying it’s the same.”

Anne jokes in the show that when she first had menopause symptoms she went to the doctor because she didn’t have a clue what it was about, but it turned out neither did he.

“There’s so much secrecy around it, it’s like your whole body is a mystery and when I talk about it in the show you hear that laughter of recognition,” she said.

“I came across a brilliant definition of menopause that it is reverse puberty and I think that contextualises it very well, all the changes you are going through, you stop producing the hormones that had appeared in your body.

“What I am talking about in the show is the bookending of a woman’s life, what nature is doing in terms of your reproductive viability, but on top of that there’s also the very human journey you are going through.”

Anne says she feels like women in previous generations have been cast aside and medicine has ignored or even discouraged some of the things that can be done to offset the symptoms of menopause, such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

“I sometimes feel sorry for women of my mum’s generation who got side-lined. I am 56 now, that’s pushing 60. When I was young that felt ancient, but the truth is you’ve got to keep going and with healthcare there are things you can do to keep your vitality. All I knew about menopause was you get hot and your fertility finished. I didn’t realise it affects every single cell in your body,” she said.

“One of the most shocking things I discovered is that women get dementia at twice the rate men do and it’s associated with the fall of oestrogen that happens during menopause. There is a higher rate of osteoporosis where women lose their bone density quicker than men.

“You hear that phrase ‘little old lady’ and I visit my mum and her sisters in Manchester and say it’s like a gnome convention here, they have shrunk so much. In the past you thought, sure that’s just the way it is, but you could take HRT, there are options to replace those hormones and offset the symptoms, which are myriad.

“I’ve noticed a pushback in the media asking are we over medicalising and I think that is such an insult to women. What happens to women during menopause is they can end up with things like depression, incontinence, issues with joints, and osteoporosis. Each symptom is being treated separately but why not look at the entire person and ask ‘is this systemic, is this hormone depletion?’”

While the show deals with large topics such as these, Anne says at its core it is about the humour that can found in these things and that ‘every line in the show is a gag’.

“I have a lot of information that I weave in but a lot of the laughter comes from the recognition that we are all in this together,” she said.

Anne is no stranger to deeply personal subjects, her memoir ‘I’ve Got Cancer, What’s Your Excuse?’ dealt with her 2011 diagnosis of breast cancer and her experiences with chemotherapy and undergoing a mastectomy. This book inspired the feature film ‘The Bright Side’ which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

“I was in a very dark place at the time and a big part of cancer for me was reflecting on the natural cycle of life. I couldn’t get it out of my head, what we always hear about cancer is battle and survival, but I was asking is this my time to die? I really had to work through that,” she said.

“That’s one of the reasons I am doing this show, I am trying to squeeze every last drop out of life because I am still here.”

Anne says it could be connected with growing up on a farm, but she is increasingly aware of the connectivity of everything, the bigger picture of this world, and human’s place as just another animal in the natural environment.

“My dad died, and we sold most of the farm but we hung onto 15 acres of bog, it’s like you can’t let go of the footholds in Sligo. That 15 acres can be our billionaire’s bunker,” she joked.

“When I was kid, I wanted to be out in the world and not stuck on the bog but it’s amazing to come back and see the landscape and the smell of it, it’s like coming back to yourself.

“When people think of Sligo, they think of Yeats’ grave and it’s all North Sligo stuff but South Sligo is phenomenal. I think South Sligo will have its time. It’s not trying to spin itself into any kitsch interpretation of itself, it’s real rural Ireland, in fact I am thinking now we should have kept the farm.”

‘How to Get the Menopause and Enjoy It’ comes to the Hawk’s Well on September 3.