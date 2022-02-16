Find of pair of gloves could be key in solving Sligo pensioner robbery

Searches took place involving Gardaí, locals and Civil Defence on Sunday in West Sligo as part of the investigation into the aggravated robbery at the home of Thomas Niland (73).

Gardaí are hopeful that DNA will be extracted from the gloves and prove vital in tracking down those responsible for the brutal attack on Mr Niland who remains on life support in ICU at Sligo University Hospital almost four weeks after the incident.

The Sligo Champion understands that blood was on the first glove located in the days after the assault having been likely thrown from the fleeing gang’s car.

The second glove will now also undergo forensic examination.

The searches on Sunday which extended as far as Lough Easkey where a kayaker found Mr Niland’s discarded wallet in the days after the burglary, didn’t uncover anything else of significance though part of a SIM card for a phone was found.

It’s not know at this stage if this belonged to Mr Niland’s phone which has not been found to date.

A key part of the searches was to look for the phone.

A pair of latex gloves were also found during Sunday’s search but these may not be connected to the incident.

Progress is slow in the investigation and it is believed Gardaí are still focussing on the possibility that the gang involved live in the general south Sligo area.

No arrests have been made to date and Sunday’s display of Garda activity underlines the pressure the force is under to solve the case but also the determination there is to bring those responsible to justice.

Meanwhile, Minster of State, Frank Feighan has expressed his hope that the on-going investigation into the assault is making significant progress.

Minister Feighan confirmed that he had spoken to the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee who assured him that the Gardaí had all the resources and support to help them “solve this heinous crime.”

“I can further confirm that I have spoken to the Gardaí locally in Sligo as they continue to gather evidence around the Skreen area.

“The force has the assistance of forensic expertise, which is proving to be very fruitful. I am hopeful this will assist the investigation leading to arrests in the case.

“I am appealing to the public who may have any information however small or insignificant that they feel it may be, to contact the gardai in Sligo to ensure that all available evidence and sightings can be pieced together so that the perpetrators of this crime can be brought to justice.”