‘Fill your own cup first’ say St Angela’s students in campaign for self care

Students from St Angela’s College recently ran a big campaign around Mental Health for Student Teachers and Nurses on Placement.

The campaign is called ‘Fill Your Own Cup First’ and is centred around students looking after themselves while on placement in hospitals and schools around the country.

Placement for students has been incredibly stressful due to the pandemic as many are also subbing and working on the frontline while studying full time. The students decided to run this campaign in an attempt educate students on the benefits of self care.

The students sent out over 300 self-care packs to students in hospitals and schools around the country last week along with an on campus initiative for students to share their stories in solidarity.

The organisers got some amazing stories from students who had struggled and were appreciative of their campaign reaching out to them.