Festive fun galore as Sligo’s Christmas lights to be switched on this weekend

After a three-year absence, the big Christmas Lights 'Switch On' event returns this Saturday at 6pm on O'Connell Street.

The last event in 2019 proved to be a huge success, with huge crowds turning up.

This year should be no different and there's a bunch of fun and entertainment lined up on the day. With live music, fire breather, festive Samba band, barbershop singers, face painters and more, it promises to be a fun filled family event. Keep and eye out for Santa and his elves on the day too!

Ocean FM will be broadcasting on the street and will have a bunch of amazing prizes to give away, plus there will be an amazing Super Raffle with a €500 Love Sligo Gift Card up for grabs.

The event is in association with Sligo Business Improvement District (BID) and they will be launching their new 'Love Sligo Gift Card' on the day.

"We are excited to launch the new gift card which will make it easier to support local businesses. The card has zero commission so the retailer gets the full value of the card which was one of our key aims with the initiative", said BID CEO Gail McGibbon.

The event is a free event and the fun kicks off from 2pm until 6.30pm with the lights being turned on at 6pm.

Check out Sligo BID on Facebook and Instagram or www.sligobid.ie for updates and to find out more about the Love Sligo Gift Card, go to www.lovesligocard.com