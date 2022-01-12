Fermanagh GAA player has to pay €30k to man he hit with glass in face at Sligo pub

A Fermanagh county GAA player has been ordered to come up with €30,000 for a man he struck with a glass in a Sligo pub.

The victim was left with such a gaping wound from having the glass smashed into the side of his face that bone and tissue could be seen by shocked onlookers in the Garavogue Bar.

The victim has been left with permanent scarring and loss of feeling in his jaw and lip following the attack on St Stephen’s night, 2016.

The defendant, Fermanagh GAA star, Conor McAuley (25)was ordered to come up with the money for his victim by Judge Francis Comerford or else face a prison term of two and a half years.

At a sentencing hearing at Sligo Circuit Court today, Judge Comerford told McAuley he wasn’t impressed by the lateness of his guilty plea or the fact €8,000 was in court for his victim with a promise of more if he wasn’t sent to prison.

The Judge said the money was being offered by McAuley as some sort of bargaining with the court. that he shouldn’t send him to prison if he wanted the victim to get more money.

Amongst three testimonials tendered to court by the defence was a letter from well known priest and Enniskillen PP, Fr Brian D’Arcy who described McAuley as a dedicated sportsman who played sport at county level and who regretted what happened.

McAuley, of 117 SwanlinbarRoad, Skeam Arney, Enniskillen, had pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Enda Fowley at the Garavogue Bar, Sligo on December 26th 2016.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL (prosecuting) with State Solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh, that McAuley was initially returned for trial on March 28th 2018 and on June 14th 2021 he pleaded guilty.

Mr Mulrooney outlined how Mr Fowley, a student studying engineering at NUIG at the time, had been out with friends and went to the Garavogue Bar at 11.30 and when his friends went out to smoke a cigarette he walked around the venue passing by the dance floor.

It was there he noticed that someone was either taking a picture of him or was recording him on their mobile phone as he saw the flash of the camera.

He went over to the person holding the phone, McAuley and told him to stop recording him.

McAuley told him to “go away to f**k.” He grabbed Mr Fowley by his shirt around the neck and the latter got hold of the defendant’s phone.

This went on for a few seconds and McAuley said he would let go if he (Mr Fowley) did.

Mr Mulrooney said McAuley then swung at Mr Fowley with a bottle or some kind of glass to the face. Mr Fowley could feel a splash on his face as well as something gritty.

Both men fell to the ground. Mr Fowley could feel that his face was wet and he put his hand on it and saw blood.

Security staff took McAuley away. Both men had never met before.

Mr Fowley went outside and he had held on to the phone of the defendant. He was bleeding profusely and walked in the direction of the Barton Smith store.

He was subsequently taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital where he found it very difficult to talk to Gardaí as when he talked the wound bled more.

He was transferred to University Hospital Galway on the 27th where shards of glass were taken out of the wound before being stitched. He was discharged on the 28th.

Garavogue security officer, Sean Donnelly told Gardaí that he saw two men with arms around each other and at first thought they were friends.

He saw one coming in with a left hook and both falling to the ground. One of them was covered in blood with the bleeding coming from his face. It was obvious he had been hit with a glass and he was given a towel.

Witness described the skin hanging off the victim’s face and that bone and tissue could be seen.

Garda Derek Healy, in evidence, said he arrived at the bar at 12.45am and McAuley was identified to him. He was intoxicated and was being aggressive and abusive to security staff.

He had cuts on his left hand and there were shards of glass on his lips and face. He was arrested under the Public Order Act and later charged with the offences later being struck out at the District Court.

McAuley was arrested later on January 26th 2017 by arrangement and subsequently interviewed. During the course of the interview he identified himself on the CCTV shown to him.

He told Gardaí that his mind was completely blurry that night. At the time he was a student of engineering at Jordanstown University in Belfast.

He stated that he didn’t usually socialise in Sligo and that his hobbies included sport and that he played football for Fermanagh’s Under 21s, that he kept fit on a regular basis, was about 6’2” or 6’3” and weighed about thirteen and a half stone.

McAuley said he had taken a lot of alcohol and had been drinking on the bus from Fermanagh to Sligo. He had half a litre of vodka mixed with Coke on the bus.

Mr Mulrooney read out medical reports from SUH which outlined how Mr Fowley came in at 12.35am on December 27th with significant blood loss from a cut to his face.

It was a large gaping wound which started below his left eye and went towards his lip. It took some time to stop the bleeding.

In Galway the fragments of glass were removed under general anaesthetic from the wound. He was discharged on the 29th.

Garda Healy said the defendant had €8,000 in court for the victim with a further €10,000 promised within a year and a further €7,000 in two years making a total of €25,000.

Mr Fowley was happy to accept this. McAuley did not have any previous convictions either in the Republic or Northern Ireland.

In his victim impact statement which he read to court, Mr Fowley said that whilst walking through the bottom dance floor of the premises he was confronted by the defendant who had started to video him on his phone. He asked him to stop but he persisted.

“I tried to push his phone away from me to stop his recording me. He lunged at me and struck me across the face. I could feel the sprinkle of what felt like gravel and water running down my face.

“I thought he had spilled the drink across me but when I put my hand to my face I realised blood was pouring out of my face and I had been hit with a glass.”

He got up and walked out the door and he could see people looking at him in shock and quickly move away from him as they saw the blood gushing from his face. He took off his jumper and put it to his face to try to stop the bleeding.

He couldn’t get it to stop. He was able to wring the blood from his jumper. Nurses at SUH struggled for a long time to try to stop the bleeding.

The blood ran down his throat and felt like he was choking. He coughed blood into a nurse’s face and felt embarrassed by this but couldn’t help it.

“Eventually, to get the bleeding stopped, two nurses had to forcefully lean down on my face and try to close the wounds.

“This was extremely sore as there were several pieces of glass in my face. I can still remember the pain of the nurses doing this,” he said,

He tried to speak to the Gardaí but the wound began to bleed again and they had to leave. The nurses had to stop the bleeding again by leaning on his face.

His mother came in to see him and he said he would never forget her bursting into tears and walking away only to come back with a brave face.

In Galway the surgeon did various checks for broken bones. He was asked to close his mouth and hold his nose before blowing.

“A geyser of blood shot out from the left side of my face. He immediately said I needed surgery,” he said.

Mr Fowley said over the next two weeks he was severely bruised, in constant pain and horribly embarrassed. He was told on a check-up he had nerve damage.

On returning to college he felt uneasy in large gatherings and with meeting people. A professor was notably shocked on seeing him asking what happened.

“I didn’t know what else to say to him other than, “I got glassed.” Others also asked him what happened to his face. To this day he gets questioned about the scars.

His left eye is notably wrinkled compared with his right eye while shaving is extremely uncomfortable as he has no feeling in his cheek or lip. He hasn’t clean shaven since the incident.

“I feel like the scars have become a negative precursor for me. Immediately, I am judged as a thug.

“To this day, over five years later, Conor McAuley has never apologised to me or my family for what he has done to me. I feel like me and my family have been wronged.”

Mr Eanna Molloy SC with Ms Elaine Finneran BL, instructed by Mr Mark Mullaney, Solicitor (defending) pleaded that initially there had been two suspects but the defendant had identified himself to Gardaí on the CCTV.

McAuley, who was working as a chemical engineer with a company in Northern Ireland had since put together a financial package for the victim.

The defendant, in evidence, apologised to the victim “from the bottom of my heart.”

He said he never intended to cause hurt to anyone and that he wasn’t a bad person. He wished Mr Fowley “all the best in the future.”

The defendant stated he was earning £35,000 a year.

Mr Molloy handed in three testimonials to the court including one from his employer, Fr D’Arcy and a Fermanagh District Council councillor.

Counsel said said the defendant was a young man starting out in life and he asked the court to judge him on his actions now.

Mr Molloy asked the judge to look reasonably and mercifully on the defendant who had put in place a substantial payment package and suggested putting the case back for a year to allow the next sum of money, €10,000 to be paid.

It was stressed that McAuley hadn’t come to any adverse attention in the five years since the incident.

Passing sentence, Judge Comerford noted that the maximum sentence he could impose was five years but he was setting the headline term in this case for attacking someone with a weapon at 50 months.

The Judge said Mr Fowley was a wholly innocent victim on the night.

He has been left with terrible facial injuries which had been inflicted without any basis other than pure criminality, said the Judge.

The defendant, he said, had left Mr Fowley’s face completely open where the bone and tissue could be seen.

He now had scarring and the Judge said this may not have been obvious in the dim light of the evening in the courtroom and that he now had a beard but he accepted it was visible at a conversational distance.

The victim also felt people judged him as a person involved in brawls or fights but people should think of the defendant and not Mr Fowley, the former choosing to “jam a glass into his face and “yet he (victim) carries the perception of someone who would do this, said the Judge.

He said he was giving serious weight to the injury which was caused.

A weapon had been used but it had not been crafted or brought to the venue and it was a single blow and not premeditated.

It did arise out of the spur of the moment and there wasn’t an intent to cause harm, said Judge Comerford.

It was also a single person attack and the defendant didn’t have any previous convictions.

The Judge noted that the defendant was very involved at county level in sporting matters and played other roles in society including as a Eucharistic Minister.

Judge Comerford said the defendant was interviewed by Gardaí on January 21st 2017 but a guilty plea was only entered last June.

“Responsibility for the crime wasn’t accepted for a very long time,” he said.

McAuley, it was accepted, was a hard worker and was involved in his community and was a productive member of society.

There was some co-operation with Gardaí in that he identified himself on CCTV and there was some value in this admission.

“But he did not accept responsibility for the assault and replied ‘no comment’.

“It was a late guilty plea, almost when the case was lined up and ready to proceed.

“On the fifth time listed for hearing there was this plea entered.,” said the Judge who added that the levels of remorse weren’t that impressive.

“He did offer an apology over five years after these events happened,” he said.

With regard to compensation there was €8,000 available now with the offer of a further €17,000 over the course of two years.

The Judge said however that the €8,000 was really being offered as bargaining with the court, that the court shouldn’t send him to prison if it wanted the victim to get more money.

“I’m singularly not impressed by it,” he said.

He added that he accepted the defendant was a first time offender and was unlikely to offend in the future.

He imposed a sentence of 30 months but said he was putting the case back on condition that €8,000 was paid now and a further €11,000 in 15 months and another €11,000, 15 months after that.

If this happened he would suspend the 30 month sentence in full for 12 months.

“That’s the only basis I am willing to suspend it,” he said.

McAuley was remanded initially to October 21st next though he is exempted from attending on that occasion.