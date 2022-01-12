Sligo

Fermanagh GAA player has to pay €30k to man he hit with glass in face at Sligo pub

Footballer on night out in Sligo ‘glassed’ victim in pub who has been left with permanent scarring and nerve damage

Conor McAuley pictured leaving Sligo Courthouse. Pic: Carl Brennan. Expand
Assault victim, Enda Fowley leaving Sligo Courthouse. Pic: Carl Brennan. Expand

Conor McAuley pictured leaving Sligo Courthouse. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Assault victim, Enda Fowley leaving Sligo Courthouse. Pic: Carl Brennan.

sligochampion

By Paul Deering

A Fermanagh county GAA player has been ordered to come up with €30,000 for a man he struck with a glass in a Sligo pub.

The victim was left with such a gaping wound from having the glass smashed into the side of his face that bone and tissue could be seen by shocked onlookers in the Garavogue Bar.

