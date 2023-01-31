Feis Shligigh makes a welcome return with new online entry system

Feis Shligigh members pictured at the launch of the new online entry system at the Sligo Park Hotel.

Due to Covid-19 Feis Shligigh did not take place from 2020 through to 2022 but it is retuning during March and April this year.

During the break its committee decided it would be a good time to venture into launching a new on-line entry system.

The on-line entry portal has been launched with the assistance of John Heneghan- CoreTiming.

A sub committee of Fearghal O`Boyle, Rita Needham, Deirdre Cox, Henry Cox and Michael Doherty worked together with John to compile data and information in order to attain a user-friendly online entry system.

In future entries are to be submitted through the entry portal on the Feis Shligigh website www.feis-shligigh.ie

The syllabus is available to view on our website prior to entry. The closing date for entries in is Tuesday February 28th.

Feis Shligigh was originally founded in 1903.