Feighan says new drink pricing law will stop alcohol being available at ‘pocket money’ prices

Sligo Minister of State, Frank Feighan has backed the controversial new minimum pricing for alcohol which came into effect from midnight.

The Sligo/Leitrim TD and Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy said the move would ensure that strong alcohol wouldn’t be available to children and young people ‘at pocket money prices.’

Ireland is one of only a small number of countries in the world to

introduce minimum pricing. Scotland was the first in Europe to introduce

it in 2018 followed by Wales in 2020. Other countries and territories

which already have a legal minimum price include the Russian Federation

and regions in Australia and Canada.

A minimum unit price of 10c per gram of alcohol is provided for in

section 11 of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018. Minimum unit pricing

will set a floor price beneath which alcohol cannot legally be sold and

will target products that are cheap relative to their strength. The

minimum price is determined by and is directly proportionate to the

amount of pure alcohol in the drink.

The move by government is designed to reduce the harms caused

by the misuse of alcohol and to delay the initiation of alcohol

consumption by children and young people.

Minister Feighan said: “We are taking this action to ensure that cheap strong alcohol is not available to children and young people at 'pocket money' prices and to help those who drink to harmful levels to reduce their intake. I am proud that Ireland is among the first countries in the

world to introduce this measure and to take real action to help those

who need it the most.”