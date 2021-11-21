Feighan happy with commitment after Drumkeerin landslide

Minister of State Frank Feighan has expressed confidence that farmers and landowners affected by a landslide in Drumkeerin will be compensated.

On Friday last November the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue and the Minister for State with responsibility of Heritage, Malcolm Noonan visited the ‘Dawn of Hope’ bridge at Shass Mountain, Drumkeerin to see the on-going work by Leitrim County Council following the devastation by the recent land slide.

Minister of State, Frank Feighan was on site to meet to meet his ministerial colleagues and review the works completed while also meeting local farmers and residents badly affected by the landslide.

“Initially I wish to compliment Terry Mc Govern and his team at Leitrim County Council for the superb road repair works in and around the ‘Dawn of Hope’ Bridge”

Minister Feighan was heartened by the strong commitment of Minister McConalogue to deal with the issue of compensation for the effected landowners under the force majeure/exceptional circumstances clause for the single farm payment for this year, last year and 2022.

“I understand further that efforts will be made to engage further with various departments on a mechanism to provide innovative support for the farmers effected by this land slide, Minister McConalogue has committed to explore many of these proposals with the Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath.

“I want to commend the interagency model of engagement set up after the landslide on Shass Mountain that has proved so successful in providing swift action and ongoing engagement among politicians, departmental staff, IFA and local farmers and residents.

“I am sure this model will be used again across the country if a similar situation develops,” stated Minister Feighan.