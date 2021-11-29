Father’s generous gift to football team to highlight son’s condition

Pictured are Lorna Harte Gilroy with her daughter Daire, sons Sean and Daniel with Sligo ladies players, Nicola Brennan, Leonie Gaughan and Katie Walsh.

A dad deeply involved in the GAA has spoken about the courageous battle his son went through after being diadnosed ith Type 1 Diabetes at just 16 months.

On the 22nd of May 2016 at 16 months old Seán Harte Gilroy was a very sick little boy, according to his father, Keith who is the Connacht Ladies GAA PRO.

“The sudden change in his weight and thirst made us get him to a hospital where he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“He was in a condition called DKA Ketoaciadosis.

“He was in Sligo University Hospital and then moved to intensive care in Crumlin Childrens’ Hospital where the journey began of living with diabetes for both him and us,” recalls Keith.

Sean was put straight on to an insulin pump.

“We had to learn how to carb count and do glucose checks, how to do a set change on him every two days and understand the logics of diabetes and how serious it can be.

“We got fantastic care from all the staff there. As parents, Lorna and I got great support with dealing with such a life changing diagnosis.”

Fast forward six years and you would not know anything is wrong with him, says Keith.

“He is the toughest, strongest child who takes it all in his stride,” he said.

Its because of their journey that the Gilroys decided to sponsor a set of jerseys for Sligo LGFA Intermediate Team.

It’s being done in the hope people will get informed about diabetes and become aware of the signs of it.

“It can happen to anybody at any age but with the right medication and treatment it can be managed perfectly fine,” he says.

Keith adds: “I would hope that everyone who has a friend or family member with diabetes theywould research and know what to do if they came across some one with low blood sugar levels.

“Diabetes can be very serious and it takes a lot of hard work to keep it under control but it can be done with the right help and support.”

TYPE 1 DIABETES is one of the most prevalent chronic conditions in children and adolescents, but it can be diagnosed at any age – from a few months old, to a person over 50. Type 1 diabetes is different from Type 2 diabetes – it is an autoimmune condition, of which the causes are unknown.

It requires, however, intense diabetes management from the very first day of diagnosis: insulin therapy (via injections or an insulin pump) and frequent blood glucose checks (via blood glucose meter or glucose monitoring) from the very first day of diagnosis.

It requires many medical decisions a day regarding insulin dose – the doses depend on the amount and type of the meal, level of exercise, current glucose level value, stress etc. Living with diabetes is 24/7 with no break and it might be burdensome for many.

Early recognition of diabetes and medical intervention are necessary to live long and healthy lives, and to avoid short and long-term diabetes-related complications.

The TEST campaign has recently been launched to raise awareness of the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes.

TEST represents the following: thirst (increased), energy (reduced), sudden (weight change) and toilet (trips increased).

These symptoms are key indications that a person might have diabetes. a simple finger-prick blood glucose test (at a pharmacy or general practice) is required urgently.

This simple acronym is designed to help people more easily remember and recognise the symptoms of diabetes and take action when these are noticed: if so, contact your GP immediately, or talk to your pharmacist.