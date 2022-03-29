‘Father and son who died in fire were found with their arms wrapped around each other’

A father and son who died in an apartment fire in the centre of Sligo were found by fire personnel with their arms around one another, an inquest into their deaths at Sligo Courthouse heard on Monday.

Christopher ‘Sunny’ Harte (63) and his son Sean (34) died in the fire which broke out in a vacated apartment on the first floor of the complex at 25 Market Street, Sligo in the early hours of Saturday, April 22nd 2017.

The Hartes were found in a doorway in a second floor apartment which was rented by Sean Harte, who was due to move out the following weekend.

Six people managed to escape as the building was engulfed in flames and smoke, with glass shattering and debris falling to the ground.

Gardaí who were first on the scene close to 5am rushed to help occupants trying to escape the blaze with a man and a woman trapped on a roof of an adjoining building helped down with a ladder which was found in the laneway, while another woman was also brought to safety.

The inquest, which opened before Coroner Eamon MacGowan at Sligo Courthouse heard that the fire alarm was not functioning in the building.

Detective Sergeant Gerry Mullaney of Sligo Garda Station, who was on patrol with colleagues Kevin O’Hora and Eoin Beirne told the inquest they were on the Pearse Road at 5am when they observed smoke and went to investigate.

As they approached from High Street they were met with a man on the alleyway beside Roberto’s take-away on Market Street who was in his bare feet and waving towards them. There was another young man and woman in the alleyway and they brought them to a safe location.

Another man and woman were trapped on the roof with Gda Beirne finding a ladder and bringing the woman to safety, while Dt Sgt Mullaney brought the man to safety. The first and second floor of the apartment block was engulfed in flames and plumes of smoke at this stage, he said.

He tried to gain access to the ground floor but was unable to as there was billowing smoke and falling debris. He said six people were brought to safety and there was no indication that there were others still in the building. Four units of Sligo Fire Service and three units of the ambulance service attended.

They were made aware that two persons were found in an apartment on the second floor and after they were both carried out onto the street, both the gardaí and fire personnel conducted CPR on them until paramedics arrived a short time later.

The garda said he was shocked when the fire crew brought out the casualties as they thought everyone was safe.

When asked by solicitor for the Harte family, Mr Ciarán Tansey if there were any alarms going off in the building, he replied there was not.

He said he tried to go into the building before the fire crew arrived, but the fire was raging and the heat was unbelievable and it was unsafe to do so.

They shouted in a few times but there was no answer. It was unsafe to let anyone in without the proper breathing apparatus. The man and woman who were trapped on the roof would have had to jump approximately 20 feet to the ground, Dt Sgt Mullaney told the inquest.

Garda Kevin O’Hora described the scene with smoke going up into the sky, cracking glass and flames coming out of the windows up at the higher level. He helped his colleagues get people across the road and the people were in shock, it was early in the morning and some had blankets on them.

Garda Eoin Beirne, in his evidence, described a massive plume of smoke and a man running out beside Roberto’s take-away flagging the gardaí down shouting there was a fire and people trapped on a roof.

He got a ladder and along with Dt Sgt Mullaney, they managed to get the people down. There was a woman in a flat at the rear of the building they also brought to safety. He said the windows were exploding and glass was falling in the alleyway.

The first floor of apartment 25b was ablaze. The stairway of the building was filled with smoke that was too immense to search for persons and the fire service arrived a short time later.

Brendan Henry, Station Officer with Sligo Fire Service told the inquest he was at home in bed when his pager went off at 5:03am. He went straight to the station and he said he knew the fire was serious as he could see the smoke when he was there.

He instructed his team wearing breathing apparatus to enter the building and three minutes later, they discovered two casualties. Fire units from Ballymote and Tubbercurry also were assisted. He described it as a high developed fire when they arrived.

Solicitor for Sligo County Council, Mr Bryan Armstrong said it was clear from subsequent investigative reports that there was an alarm system fitted, but it wasn’t working.

Mr Henry said the fire was emitting from the first floor apartment of the building, he said, with the back window blown out, the side windows and the main door emitting large amounts of smoke.

He told the coroner the bulk of the fire was in apartment 25b, the apartment below where the Hartes were found in 25e and the fire had emanated out onto the hallway.

Jason McLoughlin, one of the fire crew, said that when entering the building visibility was zero. They had a thermal imaging camera and a hose. The heat inside was 1250 degrees celsius. There was so much smoke and they could feel the heat. The fire in the apartment on the first floor was put out within minutes and the crew went upstairs to the next level where the smoke was really thick.

Along with colleague Devon McGowan, they saw an apartment on the right and when they went to check it, they discovered two casualties at the doorway. They had their arms around each other.

There was no fire in the apartment, only smoke. He said it was very dangerous as the fire had fully developed with zero visibility.

Marian Coakley, Assistant Chief Fire Officer said the building’s fire alarm system was not activated. There were no lights on the fire alarm panel and there was no power to it.

When it was put to her by Mr Tansey if an appliance could have been left on in apartment B, she replied there was too much fire damage.

CCTV footage from the alleyway of the building adjacent to Roberto’s was then shown to the jury compiled by Garda Mark Irwin. It was taken from the security system of the restaurant next door.

A pair of feet could be seen at 4:44am coming down onto the flat roof and entering a window of apartment B and the feet were then shown reappearing a minute later before going upwards and out of view, the garda outlined.

Coroner Eamon McGowan said it was about seven minutes after this that the flickering started. He asked the garda did that person start the fire and Garda Irwin said he couldn’t comment on that.

Mary Henry, auctioneer, told the inquest she was the letting agent for three apartments in the apartment block, 25. Apartment 25b, where the fire started, had been empty since April 10th 2017.

Mr Sean Harte was living in 25e and was about to move out that weekend. He had been living there since the previous July. She said smoke detectors, fire blankets and fire alarms were provided to all of the apartments.

The smoke detectors were checked every six to eight weeks. There was a problem with the fire alarms in the common area hallway getting stolen and being set off, she said.

Common areas of the building were not under their control, as they were not block managers, she told the inquest.

She said the owners of the building, Santos and Surinder Singh lived in Birmingham.

In October 2016, in the common areas of the building, the lights went out in the block.It was found when the lighting to the common areas came back on that the fire alarms were not working.

They contacted the owner by email to tell her of the dangers. She said that battery operated smoke detectors were put in every room when it was known the fire alarms were not working.

Mr Tansey asked her what she meant about the fire alarms in the hallway getting let off and she replied there was an issue with the main door not being locked and people who were not tenants were coming in. She said she had told the owner of the need to have it sorted.

When asked by the solicitor that the fire officer says there was no fire alarms in the building, Ms Henry replied there were in each apartment as they had fitted them and they were checked.

The inquest heard the former tenant of apartment 25b, where the fire started, had a doctor’s letter stating there was black mould and as he suffered from pnuemonia he would be vacating it.The letting company then told the owner they would no longer be renting it and the same would be done for apartment 25e, where the late Mr Harte lived.

Mr Tansey asked was there ever a complaint from apartment E and she said no. She said once they heard there was black mould in the building they no longer wanted to be associated with it and told the landlord they would no longer be letting it.

The inquest heard that days prior to the fire, the door to the vacant apartment B was open and when asked, workers who had gone in to remove a washing machine and also the woman cleaning the apartment said they hadn’t left the door unlocked.

Ms Henry said she spoke to the landlord in an email to ask her what to do and if she wanted a new lock.

Mr Armstrong said the situation was a difficult one as the building was owned by the couple who lived in Birmingham. The building was for sale at the time and had been taken over by a receiver. There was an offer on the building and Ms Henry agreed they were reporting to the receiver.

Mr Armstrong said it wasn’t great to have a division in terms of who was looking after what as he said a lot of things fell between stools.

James Mahon told the Inquest on Tuesday that he went to bed on the Friday night at 10pm and woke at 12am and noticed an unusual amount of traffic going up and down the stairs. He woke again at 4am and could hear loud voices. He opened his apartment door and saw flames coming from the apartment across from him. The fire was well established and he managed to run down the stairs.

He saw people from the apartment above going onto the roof and then heard a large explosion in the window. Mr Mahon told the coroner he could hear unusual crackling and it sounded like an electrical thing. When he opened the door, he could see flames coming out the door.

He told the inquest there was no alarm at all. He also said that he was sent a letter that the council did an assessment and had written to the landlord on things that had to be done.

The coroner read out its main findings in relation to fire safety which were that there was no emergency evacuation plan and no fire blanket. The letter was addressed to Santos Singh in Birmingham, the landlord and dated 1/10/2015.

Mr Tansey said it was remarkable the letter had only come to light due to Mr Mahon’s file keeping.

Mr Armstrong said his brief was to represent witnesses from the fire service and this is one of a series of inspections carried out by the housing section. He said the inspection carried out made no mention of the alarm system which may indicate it was working on the date of the inspection it wasn’t known.

He said it was up to the landlord to comply and as they lived in the UK, that made enforcement more difficult.

When asked by Mr Tansey if there was a smoke detector in his apartment, Mr Mahon he said no. It was put to him that it was said inspections were carried out every 3 or four months and had he ever had one from the letting agency and he said no, only from the council.

He said there was a problem with trip switching in his apartment and the electricity and lights would go. When asked by Mr Tansey if fire alarm evacuation tests ever took place, he said no.

Kevin Hegarty (25) had been living in the apartment block for four weeks and on the day of the fire had friends over.

Four days before the fire, he noticed the front door to the apartment below Sean and Sunny’s was left open. He thought it was kicked in as it looked the like the lock was broken on the frame.

On the night of the fire, he went to sleep at 4:15am. Three friends were in the apartment with him. He was lying on the bed on his phone when there was a loud thumping at the apartment door.

He went to the sitting room and immediately noticed the smell of smoke filling the room. One of his friends in the sitting room got a fright from the bang on the door. He opened the door and a blast of smoke blew in. Major panic set in as they thought they were stuck in the apartment.

Another friend remembered the fire escape out the bathroom window. Mr Hegarty ran back to get his phone off the coffee table but he could barely see anything. He couldn’t breathe at this stage.

His friends started to get out the window one by one and went down and jumped onto the flat roof. He said it was really dangerous and he never once heard a fire alarm. Leaving the bathroom window, it was extremely hard to get out and it all looked very old and difficult to get out and it looked like it was disentegrating.

One of the girls was panicking and wouldn’t go down a ladder. The windows started to blow out on top of them and the guards came and helped his friend, Niamh down. He was brought to SUH and treated for smoke inhalation.