Farmer (39) died after being crushed by tractor and trailer on the family farm in County Sligo

The mother of a county Sligo man, who was crushed beneath a tractor and trailer on the family farm, has spoken of how she covered him with a hot water bottle and blankets, as she and others waited for an ambulance to arrive.

A deposition from Mrs Theresa Hargadon read out at an Inquest at Sligo Courthouse into the death of her son, Mark Hargadon (39) of Carrigeen More, Ballymote heard he came home from work at 7pm on the evening of September 2nd 2021 and changed into his work clothes to do some jobs on the family farm.

