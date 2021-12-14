Family’s plea for an extra room for amputee dad

“I am getting angry on the phone and I am not that person. If you don’t say please you get nowhere, but I am begging, and we still get nowhere. It’s basic human needs and living in this condition is inhumane.”

These are the desperate words of Nicole Armstrong, a 25-year-old health care assistant and the eldest daughter in her family, who for the last two years she has been trying to resolve the cramped and overcrowded living conditions at their home in Cranmore.

Nicole’s father Patrick had his leg amputated due to gangrene in January 2020, her mother Siobhan has been hospitalised since June with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition where the immune system attacks the body.

There are nine people living in a three-bedroom house aged between 59 and 3 years old and Nicole claims Sligo County Council has been no help in securing the most basic needs for the family.

“There’s no bedroom downstairs and Dad is wheelchair bound,” she said.

“Dad sleeps on a recycler chair, and we have one child, who is almost 15, sleeping on the couch in the sitting room because there’s no bed for her.

“Sometimes we swap and change because she has school. Two weeks ago, I couldn’t send her because her bones were aching from head to toe from lying on the recycler.

“Mum is in the hospital and nobody can give us an answer if she’ll be in full health when she comes out.

“She has almost no movement. She was in ICU for five months.

“She had a tracheostomy and only started speaking recently. She can’t sit up by herself, she can’t walk, hold a phone, lift a cup, there is going to be a lot of rehabilitation.

“When Mum comes back if she’s in a wheelchair we will have two people in a wheelchair with no room.”

Not only are there not enough beds, but the downstairs bathroom is not wheelchair accessible, which means that Patrick has no choice but to wash himself using the kitchen sink.

“We got the downstairs bathroom done privately, nobody would do that for us either and a neighbour came and did it, if he needs to go there he has to hobble in on one leg and he needs to shower from the kitchen sink. It is delaying his recovery.

“If mum comes home her recovery will be delayed. She broke her leg in December and couldn’t get up the stairs. She was sleeping on the couch which we think could be connected with everything that’s happened.

“She got an infection in her leg and her immune system attacked her body instead of the infection.”

Nicole says they are not asking for much, they just urgently need an extension with one extra bedroom and a bathroom that is wheelchair accessible.

“He uses a urinary bottle in the hallway to go to the bathroom, if somebody comes in the door Dad is in full view.

“He needs his own bathroom and then he needs to be able to turn around and say I am going to bed,” she said.

“I just turned 25 in July. Mum was the main person, she did everything and now every week I’m doing the shopping, paying the bills, I don’t know how to do it, and nobody seems to help me.

“I went to councillors, I went to TDs, I rang every number I can think of, they say we’re on your case, we’re helping, but what have they done for me? Absolutely nothing in two years.”

The Council have told Nicole the issue comes down to funding and have suggested it might be easier if the family was split up into different accommodation.

“We don’t want to move; this has been our home for the last 22 years.

“None of us drive so for the kids to get to school this is the closest for us,” she said.

“We’ve heard about extensions being given out, but they keep saying there’s no money. There are many sectors our family falls under regarding funding.

“Everybody sees the budget, how many millions have been allocated to the disability sector, we are under the disability sector.

“This much goes to the house sector, we are under the housing sector. At this rate we are nearly under the homeless sector.”

Nicole says it has been particularly difficult on the children who have not been able to see their mother for seven months.

“I was at work when I got the phone call that mum had to be taken away in an ambulance, then I became the main spokesperson for the family,” she said.

“I am dealing with consultants, neurologists, physiotherapists, rehabilitation.

“When Mum was in Galway and I was the only one allowed to visit.

“I was still working the first few months because we needed money coming in.

“Mum’s money was stopped, payments for the kids were stopped because Mum was the main person for that.

“I was working and trying to get the kids to school and visiting the hospital even though mum was basically in a coma, she couldn’t see, she couldn’t breathe.

“Then the kids would ask how Mum is, and I’d say she’s doing good because you can’t come home to kids and say that.

“Homework is another crisis. The worst was home-schooling during Covid, we don’t have the rooms for them to learn separately.

“I told them you’re going to have to ask your teacher to stay on mute because there’s another child next to you. It’s not normal.

“The kids ask, ‘can I have a sleepover for my birthday’ and I say, ‘we don’t have a bed for you, never mind for your friend’. Coming to the kids’ birthdays they stay over at their friend’s house.

“We couldn’t even watch the Late Late Toy Show together because we can’t all fit.

“For Christmas dinner we’ll be half and half between the kitchen and the sitting room.

“It’s getting harder, I am trying to be everything, Santy included. Trying to get them back to school between new uniforms and new books.

“They’re missing their Mum and Dad is missing his partner. it’s my Mum too but I feel like I am not allowed to grieve because I don’t even have the time to stop and think.”

Nicole cannot understand how it is possible for a family to be left in this situation for so long.

She says she feels her only option is to let their story be known in the hope that at some point they will be offered help.

“The Council say they understand but they don’t.

“Come and live in our house for a day, you won’t even need the week, and see how we cope,” she said.

“It feels never ending and there is constant bad news, we have been overcrowded for nine years and we never complained. We are a tight knit family but it’s going to pop, we are stressed, we are at each other’s throats.

“We got a new washing machine last year and it is battered and bruised because when you open its door you bang against Dad’s wheelchair.

“We’re literally on top of each other, Dad feels like he’s in the way and says, ‘I’ll go’, he closes the front door behind him but there’s nowhere to go.

“If one person gets sick, we all do. If someone gets Covid they say isolate. Tell your kid you either sleep on the floor or you catch Covid.”

Nicole says they are only asking for their basic human needs to be met and stated that they just need an extension of one bedroom and wheelchair accessible bathroom to offer their father some dignity.

“What do I do next? What corner do I turn? Nobody is helping me.

“I am just 25. I don’t know the rules of life, I only learn them as I go along. I went from being a mum of one to a mum of five overnight.

“I am not asking them to build a mansion at the back of our house.

“I am not saying look at this overcrowding can you build us three bedrooms. I am asking for one.

“At the moment my Mum and Dad have no bedroom. If Mum miraculously walked through the door we have no bed for them, a child will have to give up their bed.”

“My wee fella is three and the youngest before that is nine, so we have been overcrowded now for nine years,” Nicole said.

“My sister Sarah-Louise is in a room because she’s 22 but sometimes the kids will sleep in her room to give somebody a break from the couch.

“Regardless of who switches and swaps, Dad is still on the recycler chair in the sitting room.

“My brother is 15 and he’s upstairs in the room with two girls, one is nine and the other is 12, sometimes we ask him to come downstairs and sleep on the couch.”

“I am in a room with my three-year-old son which is not good either.”

Before Patrick returned home an Occupational Therapist visited the house and said he would not be able to come home unless there was a bed downstairs.

“We got a pull-out sofa bed, but Dad said he couldn’t sleep on it, it was too low, too hard, too uncomfortable.

“You can see now it’s busted through and has started to fall through.

“We got a suite of furniture for the living room with a recycler for dad to sleep on.

Patrick says he has a prosthetic leg but he has not used it in eight months due to Covid-19.

“I am eight months off it and I will have physiotherapy when that comes back because I can only walk a very short distance or it is killing me,” he said.

“I lost my leg due to gangrene on my toe. First they removed the toe, then I was on the wrong medication in the hospital in Galway.

“I got clots so I needed stents put in my leg and I was in serious pain.”

Nicole added that the pain was unbearable for him “he said no one understands what I am going through, take my leg.”

“I also needed a ramp for the house and they said I would be put into a nursing home until the ramp is put in,” Patrick said.

“I came out in January but the ramp was not built until October.

“The Council did it eventually but I was supposed to be in a nursing home.”

Nicole said the situation is worrying especially as her father gets older.

“He is going to need that wheelchair for the rest of his life, especially as time is getting on.”