Family pay tribute to Sligo father of six killed after row at a holiday camp in London

Police have arrested a seventh person in connection with the death of a Sligo man at a holiday park in London.

Emergency services were called to the Camber Sands holiday park in Lydd Road near the East Sussex border with Romney Marsh at around 10.50pm on Friday following an altercation between a group of people.

