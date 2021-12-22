Family hits the right note with a charity song for Christmas

Demonstrating that the true charitable spirit of Christmas is alive and well, a Coolaney family have released an upbeat Christmas song to raise money for homelessness. Mike Burrows, and his two children Emma, aged 9, and Keelan, aged 7, are collectively known as Skidaddle. The group have set up a GoFundMe page to showcase the music video to their song ‘Snowman’ which they wrote, recorded and produced themselves with all proceeds going to The North West Simon Community.

Their goal is to raise €1,200 euro over Christmas, €100 per day for the 12 days of Christmas.

“Last year the kids were off school with the lockdown and I was teaching them from home. I picked up the guitar one day and we started writing songs. Just silly things about pizza or whatever came into our heads,” Mike said.

“This year Emma came up with a melody and some lyrics for a Christmas song. I said we should do this properly and make a video, put it to good use, spread some love and cheer and raise some money for charity.

“It was mainly Emma, she’s very talented like that, she’s great at coming up with lyrics and melodies, and I just put some music to it. I’m the old man playing guitar in the back.”

Mike says his wife Ruth has a great concern for the homelessness problem in Ireland today and suggested the Simon Community as the charity. After getting in contact with the charity Mike says they learned just how deeply rooted the homelessness crisis is and that “it seems to be getting worse rather than better.”

“People think homelessness is people with drug and alcohol problems sleeping rough on the street but there’s even more of a problem with things like invisible homelessness, people who fall between the cracks with nowhere to live, not the typical picture you have in your head when you picture someone who’s homeless,” he said.

“It’s increasing year on year, I think especially during the pandemic there’s a lot of people out of work, it’s something that needs to be addressed and we thought the more you raise awareness the better.”

Mike says the kids have been delighted with the reception and they are very close to reaching their target and appreciate everyone who has donated so far.

“We spent every day watching the numbers go up and they were getting really excited about the whole thing. The teachers in school have played it for the class and they’re all singing it in the classroom,” he said.

“One of the mothers asked my daughter for her autograph the first day after it came out and she was thinking, ‘oh I am famous now’.”

Mike added that he feels this experience can be a great lesson for his children and demonstrates to them the power individuals possess to enact change and make a difference.

“It’s good for them to see themselves achieving something. Music has an effect on people and it’s a good lesson for them to learn,” he said.

Skidaddle’s GoFundMe page and their Christmas song can be found under the title: ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Fundraiser for Simon!’.