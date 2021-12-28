‘Eyesore’ flats at entrance to Rosses Point to be finished

Work is finally to begin on an eyesore derelict apartment block at the entrance to Rosses Point.

Locals have been dissatisfied with the negative impact the buildings have on the perception of the village and described them as “an eyesore.” The block has been left abandoned for a number of years. Independent councillor Marie Casserly took the issue up with the County Council with regard to taking enforcement action against the developer.

“Normally when you put down a motion about enforcement it can take years, but in this case thankfully it did not. The owners have said they are doing them up and that they will be on the market soon.”

Cllr Casserly stressed how derelict or unkempt buildings can take from an area.

“I think it will improve the overall look of the area, particularly as you come into the village. Rosses Point still has that village feel to it and I know the council wants to keep that. There’s a lot of funding going into local safety, where young families can walk and cycle, I think it’s good timing. There’s new money coming into the village for rural regeneration, the footpath, promenade, and the whole entrance into the village will look a lot better, you have improvement work on the roads so having a building that is an eyesore would take away from that.”

Cllr Casserly said it is important for the council to have enforcement measures in place and property owners required to complete work they have been given planning for.