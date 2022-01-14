Extension to Emergency Department opens at Sligo University Hospital

An extension to the Emergency Department at Sligo University Hospital came into operation this morning.

The extension consists of a modular two storey building at the front of the hospital with a new ED reception area, an area for COVID-19 assessment and a waiting area which is separated into adult and child waiting rooms. There is also a new nursing triage area and an ambulance arrival area on the ground floor. The second storey houses offices, staff changing areas and rest room along with a training room for ED staff.

Grainne McCann, Hospital Manager said: “The extension to our ED gives us additional space to assess patients on arrival for COVID-19 and then

make sure that they are cared for safely, with Covid and non-Covid

patients in separate areas. This is something that has been a real challenge for us to date within the existing footprint of the hospital and the additional space we have now is very welcome.

“The extension also includes a new reception area where people check in, with a new waiting area. We now have the space for a waiting room for children which is separate to the waiting room for adults. This is something that we had previously but then had to change as part of the COVID-19 measures to free up space.

“Even though the extension hasn’t increased our capacity to treat additional patients in the ED, it does mean that the facilities for patients and staff are greatly improved.”

Kevin Gunn, A/Estates Manager, HSE Capital and Estates said: “This

challenging project was completed within 10 months at an overall cost of

€3.2m. The building is fully compliant with the Nearly Zero Energy

Building (NZEB) standard. We would like to thank all the contractors and

their sub-contractors for their work in getting the project completed.

Enabling works were carried out by Donlon Civil and Building Services Sligo, the building structure was supplied by off-site construction specialist McAvoy Group and the internal fit-out was completed by McDermott and Trearty Construction.”