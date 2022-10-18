Exhibit showcasing 100 years of An Garda Síochána in Sligo/Leitrim opens at City Hall

As part of ongoing centenary celebrations, An Garda Síochána have a historical photography exhibition on display at Sligo City Hall. The exhibition was officially opened by Cllr Tom MacSharry, Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, in the Mayor’s Parlour on Wednesday evening last. Showcasing a selection of 32 photos that have recently been digitised from the Garda Historic Photo Archives, the exhibition intends to showcase the unique and rich history of the Irish police force over the past hundred years as they celebrate their role as ‘Guardians of the Peace’ since 1922. Opening the exhibition, Cllr MacSharry welcomed public representatives, members of Sligo County Council, as well as members and friends of An Garda Síochána. “I look out at this room and see so many familiar faces who have given such loyal, diligent, and outstanding service to An Garda Siochana over a number of years both past and present,” he said. “With us today are rank and file members, inspectors, and superintendents and it’s a great honour for me as Mayor to invite you into the beautiful civic space we have here in City Hall and launch this exhibition that has captured public interest and imagination.” Cllr MacSharry highlighted the exhibitions significance in an historical and social context as the Garda photographic archive can help to preserve and visually present the evolution of the Irish police service over the past one hundred years. “The genesis of this initiative and invaluable archive was a discovery in 2002 of photographic captures captured by the Garda Photographic Section as it was known then,” he said. “Months of painstaking and challenging work to digitalise this collection has resulted in the exhibition we have here today. The history of An Garda Síochána over the past century dovetails into the history of our state and I would encourage the people of Sligo to take the time to come and study the various exhibits.” As the second exhibit to take place in the City Hall since emerging from the pandemic, Cllr MacSharry highlighted a real sense of achievement to be able to celebrate the history of the Gardaí on this historic year and he commended Superintendent Mandy Gaynor and her team for their expertise in researching, preparing, and hosting the exhibition. “As Mayor it gives me great pleasure to open City Hall on this brilliant exhibition, but also on a personal level and on behalf of my colleagues in Sligo County Council it is great to see so many familiar faces who have served the people of Sligo well, we owe such a huge debt of gratitude and you will never be forgotten,” he said. The exhibition tells the story of An Garda Síochána through photos of early history along with items such as commemorative medals and the centenary celebration coin on display. Superintendent Mandy Gaynor spoke of the history of the Gardaí, who were then known as the Civic Guard when it was formed in 1922. “The foundation of the Gardaí was a momentous event in the history of Ireland and their foundation helped to bring peace and stability to the country at a time when it was completely ravaged by conflict,” she said. “When the War of Independence ended a bitter and divisive civil war then took place, and in the midst of this upheaval thousands of newly recruited Civil Guards, with minimal training and no policing experience were sent to every part of Ireland to take up their roles as Guardians of the Peace.” On October 12th, 1922, exactly one hundred years to the day of this exhibition’s launch, a Garda superintendent was sent to Sligo/Leitrim with the complement of 25 men to arrange barrack accommodation at Sligo, Ballymote, and Manorhamilton. “They were greeted with a burnt-out shell of a main station building that had been built in 1847, the building was set on fire on July 1, 1922, as anti-treaty forces departed the barracks,” Superintendent Gaynor said. “A second former RIC barracks was built in 1880 and located at Wine Street in Sligo and it was here 18 new policemen took up duty.” Superintendent Gaynor outlined how a description in The Sligo Independent newspaper at the time contained a glowing description of the new police force: “There are a splendid type of Irish manhood indeed, and Sligo is very fortunate in securing such a fine brand of young men as protectors of the general public.” She added that the goal of the centenary celebration of 2022 is to provide a glimpse into the past history of policing in Ireland but also look forward to a future which is constantly evolving and modernising to meet the needs of its citizens. “While the challenges faced by the Garda were different in 1922 to what they are now there is a consistency with the aspirations of our first Garda Commissioner Michael Staines who said: “The Garda Síochána will succeed not by force of arms or numbers, but on their moral authority as servants of the people.” The exhibition also outlines the ever-changing history of the Gardaí in Sligo and Leitrim such as the appointment of Elizabeth Josephine Dwyer from Riverstown who was among the first female Gardaí in the country in July 1959. Along with twelve other women Ms Dwyer began a 21-week intensive training course at the Civic Garda Depot in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, and at the end became one of the Republic’s first women police officers. However, although women were able to become Gardaí from 1959 the marriage bar remained in place until 1973. This meant that any female Garda who wished to marry was forced to resign from their post and from 1969-1972 around 700 female civil servants, including Gardaí, had to leave their careers each year. In contrast to the limited career prospects of the past, women today can achieve greater equality in their working lives which the exhibition highlighted is exemplified by the current superintendent of the Sligo-Leitrim Gardai Mandy Gaynor. The images on display now in City Hall are just part of thousands that have digitised and are available to view on the Garda Photo Archive website and they will remain on display until Sunday 23rd October. The centenary celebration was continued with a presentation later that night by retired Garda and author Michael O’Connor on the history of the Civic Gardai in Sligo and Leitrim. A second presentation by Superintendent Paul Maher from the Garda Historical Society will take place on Wednesday (October 19) on policing the civil war, and members of the public are encouraged to attend this free event in City Hall at 7pm.

In attendance at the centenary celebration was retired Garda Robert Conway who was a recipient of the Scott Medal for bravery in 1980.

The Scott Medal has been awarded to Garda since 1923 and highlights the most exceptional bravery and heroism involving the risk of life in the execution of duty.

Garda Conway was awarded the medal for an incident that occured while he was on duty in Swords, Dublin, and along with a colleague answered a call to investigate a factory which had been broken into.

“The alarm was activated and myself and my colleague drove in through the gate where it was ringing, I looked inside the window and saw a man on the stairs holding a shotgun,” he said.

“But what we didn’t know was there were two men standing at the bottom of the stairs. I gave the door a belt of my shoulder and I went in with my colleague behind me.

“We didn’t realise the gun had been thrown down to the person behind the door, without thinking, I disarmed the man and got the gun off him, there were two rounds of live ammunition in it and we took him into custody.

“My colleague disarmed the man at the top of the stairs and we searched for the third man. I met him and he had a knife that I took off him, got him into custody, and all three recieved seven years for armed robbery. From a Garda point of view we all survived and lived to tell the tale.

“But I’d like to put on record that myself and my colleague both knew the men were armed and even though I received the medal on the day we both knew what we were facing.

“He received a First Class Commendation but I believe it should have been better than that.”

Other local recipients of the medal include Sergeant John Hennessy from Cliffoney Garda Station. On June 5, 1963, Sergeant Hennessy received a call about a missing farmer in the Drinighan area of County Sligo. After systematic searches he was located down a 120ft pothole along with a neighbour who had attempted to save him marooned on a ledge 40ft down. Going down to their assistance Sergeant Hennessy ensured their safety before he was then brought to the surface.

On May 30, 1978, Garda Thomas J Tormey arrived at the scene of a house fire in Ballymote, on his hands and knees he climbed up the stairs to drag the householder to safety, however unfortunately she passed away later that evening.

Both Sergeant Hennessy and Garda Tormey were awarded Scott Silver Medals and along with Garda Conway are incredible examples of the brave work carried out daily by An Garda Siochana.

