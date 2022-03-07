Exercise classes aim to regain fitness after a medical setback

Clinical exercise and rehabilitation specialists are filling an important gap in the fitness landscape of the Northwest.

Clinic X, based in the Fitness4All Studio at Strandhill, are offering support to individuals in regaining their health following a clinical diagnosis or cardiac event.

The service was set up last October and is run by Miriam Cunningham and Aileen Cooper, from Fitness4All, and Paddy Faherty from Discover Fitness; Three longtime fitness experts with a wealth of experience.

Miriam says they had previously been working with MedEx, a community-based rehabilitation and exercise programme for people with chronic illnesses in IT Sligo, and decided to bring this type of exercise to their own gym in Strandhill.

“The three of us realised there was a gap in the market, some clients were coming to us, especially those who are older and retired and they weren’t able for traditional fitness classes,” she said.

“Some had received cancer diagnosis or had cardiac events and they had nowhere to go after they finished their rehab with the hospital.

“We are the only gym so far in the Northwest that has taken on this initiative and we are trying to get the information out about it.”

The three fitness specialists trained with the British Association for Cardiac Rehabilitation (BACR) as well cancer rehabilitation programme CanRehab, with Miriam also receiving training from the American Cancer Exercise Training Institute.

She stated that this training allows them to be sure they can provide expert services to those suffering from chronic illnesses as they deliver group classes that can be adapted to people’s specific needs.

“When someone has a cardiac event they get their treatment and go to a cardiac physiotherapist and after that they are at home and have nowhere to go, a lot of them are afraid of having an event again and are not sure what to do,” she said.

“At Clinic X we take them in, take their blood pressure, and follow guidelines to bring them through with a little bit of cardio, strength training, and flexibility.

“We monitor them, and each class is adapted for each individual, there are three instructors so it’s really hands-on.”

For those facing cancer treatment they are offering classes that will help with fatigue and ensure they are physically strong enough to receive their necessary dose of treatment.

“By getting themselves physically strong before and during treatment it helps with fatigue. Even the smallest amount of exercise will help with body composition,” she said.

Miriam stated that there is also a social dimension to their classes as those with chronic illnesses can come together in an understanding and controlled environment.

“At the end of every class we continue to monitor them, we have tea or coffee and there is a social aspect to it. It is a support group where people stay and chat together about their condition, and you see people leaving feeling light-hearted and good about themselves,” she said.

“Since Covid a lot of people have been isolated and petrified to come out, but when they are here, they are being monitored.”

Miriam says the idea of Clinic X is to provide a safe space to bridge the gap between medical treatment from the hospital and traditional fitness classes.

“The idea of these classes is not to keep them there, eventually if they want to they will be able to go into a mainstream class, it will give them confidence, build strength, and help with their range of motion, as well as physical and mental fitness,” she said.

Clinic X also works with individuals suffering from a wide range of issues including Parkinson’s disease, intellectual and physical disabilities, diabetes, stroke, and multiple sclerosis.

Miriam says that anyone who is interested will need a note from their doctor ensuring that they are fit enough to start exercise and they can adapt to their needs as no two people are the same.

“A lot of the time people are given stuff from the hospital or their physio and they might not fully understand it, or they don’t have the motivation,” she said.

“If they have their own exercises, we will go through it with them, you could be doing a particular exercise wrong and that ends up doing more harm than good.”

She stated that it has been incredible to witness the improvement those participating in the classes have made so far and she is honoured to help make a difference to people’s wellbeing and daily lives.

“You get more satisfaction working with somebody who has gone through a traumatic event because you can make a difference to their daily activity,” she said.

“You see confidence growing every week and develop a bond with them. For me, Aileen, and Paddy it’s far more satisfying working on the clinical rehab side of things, you are making a real difference to somebody’s life.”

“One woman told me she hadn’t been on a bicycle for the last 30 or 40 years and then you see the look on their face when they accomplish it.

“Another told me she couldn’t turn her head properly in the car and now she can do it no problem.

“It gives people the energy to get on with their day, they feel their flexibility and strength improve and the biggest factor is an increase in confidence, they start feeling good about themselves.”

Miriam says they are hoping to build up more classes and are currently looking into developing online classes for cancer care.

“The cardiac classes are different because we have to take blood pressure and physically monitor them, whereas with cancer you can do it online and spread it throughout the country and beyond,” she said.

Currently Clinic X classes are running Monday and Wednesday mornings from 11:15 to 12:30 from the Fitness4All Studio in Strandhill.