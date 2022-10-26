Even more events happening across Sligo this Halloween

The spooky season is truly just around the corner and that means there’s sure to be plenty of little and big monsters alike looking for a frightful time in Sligo. There is so much happening with countless musical acts performing around the town, Halloween events for little tots, and eerie events to suit the entire family. Whatever it is you’re looking for; we’ve got you covered!

Enda Walsh talk at the Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon

ATU lecturer Rhona Trench will be joined by playwright Enda Walsh for a discussion about his work and career to date as he concludes a week-long research residency in collaboration with the Abbey Theatre at The Dock on October 27.

As many will know Enda is a Tony and multi-award-winning Irish playwright and director. His work has been translated into over 20 languages and has been performed internationally since 1998. His recent plays include Medicine (2021), an adaptation of Max Porter’s Grief is the Thing with Feathers (2018) for Complicité in association with Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival.

In addition to numerous plays he has produced three operas, The Last Hotel (2015), The Second Violinist (2017), The First Child (2021) and three musicals , Once (2012), Lazarus (2016) with David Bowie; and Sing Street (2022). Many will know his earlier work that includes Disco Pigs, Bedbound, The Small Things, The Walworth Farce, The New Electric Ballroom and Penelope. He has also produced films including, Hunger (2010), Weightless (2015) and The House (2021).

The Dock is thrilled that Enda will spend time working in the venue and even more thrilled that he has agreed to give a public talk with Rhona Trench. Rhona is Co-Chair of the Masters in Creative Practice and Chair of Performing Arts at ATU Sligo where she teaches playwriting and directing for theatre. She is published widely in the field of Irish theatre and performance. She received Arts Council funding for her writing in 2019-2022. She is a member of the Arts Council Peer Panel 2021-2024. The talk will begin at 7pm and tickets are priced at €10 each. Tickets can be purchased on 0719650828 or online at www.thedock.ie

Sligo Live

The Sligo Live Festival continues through the spooky season with a whole host of events, both free and paid to check out. On Friday, October 29, things kick off with a number of free shows starting country and traditional folk singer Rachel Lavelle showcasing her distinctive style at Café Victor, Riverside from 1pm, then you can mosey on down to Bus Eireann to check out five-piece Celtic rock band Tusk from 3pm, and then into the afternoon and evening witness folk act Branwen in Walker’s at 4:30pm and indie singer Paddy Keyes in Harry’s bar at 6pm. The main events for the evening include singer-songwriter Paul Brady in the Hawk’s Well from 8pm and comedian Tommy Tiernan takes to the stage of the Knocknarea Arena at 8:30pm

More free concerts to enjoy on the Saturday with folk singer Sive in Lyon’s Café at 11am, folk-pop act Feef at WB’s Café at 12pm, indie singer Jack Devlin in Insomnia from 1pm, avant-world band Selk in Kate’s Kitchen from 2pm. Old Hannah in Anderson’s from 3pm, and contemporary folk act Rory Butler in McLynn’s at 6pm. Both Paul Brady and Tommy Tiernan will be back for round two on Saturday and country act Alabama 3 will return to Sligo for the first time since 2007 in Anderson’s at 10:30pm.

Much more to enjoy on Sunday with free concerts by Laura Conway in Riverside Café at 12pm, Seba Safe in Osta Café at 2pm, The Remedy Club at Anderson’s at 3pm, Farah Elle in the Yeat’s Building from 4:30pm, and song writing duo Sarah Crummy and Jessie Whitehead in Furey’s bar at 6pm. Then a special treat at the Knocknarea Arena from 8:30pm as Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant presents Saving Grace featuring the Whole Lotta Love singer with Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar), and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro).

As things wind down for the final day of the festival there’s still plenty to enjoy with free shows including Hugh Feely at Osta Café from 4:30pm, Labhras in Thomas Connollys pub at 6pm, and Bog Bodies in Bree’s at 9pm. There really is something to suit all tastes at the Sligo Live Festival.

The O’Neill family October Seis

The O’Neill’s October Seis is an annual get-together of the Kildare O’Neill family and friends in different parts of Ireland, and on occasion overseas, that has been running each year since 2005. While ceol agus craic is very much the central theme of the weekend, they also endeavour to raise money for a local cause and have raised over €60k for charitable organisations over the past 17 years. In 2022, they head West again for Sligo town, with three nights of music in some amazing venues – namely Earley’s Bar, Yeats Local and McLynn’s Pub. The Seis will run from October 28 to 30, and we will be raising money for the fantastic Sligo Samaritans branch. Previous years have taken place in Athy, Cavan, Naas, Westport, across the pond in Manchester and Tewkesbury, and even as far away as New York City and the O’Neill family encourage everyone from the Sligo community to get involved in the fun.

Beat Buddy Babies Sligo Halloween Pop Up!

Beat Buddy Babies Halloween Pop Up Music Class is the perfect opportunity to get your little pumpkins dressed up (optional) and have fun singing, dancing and playing instruments with a Halloween theme! Specifically designed for babies and toddlers aged 6 months to under 2.5 years. This stand-alone Beat Buddy Babies event is a great opportunity to have a ‘Beat Buddy Babies’ Music experience. Booking is essential for this event and as always spaces are limited. This event takes place at Sligo Presbyterian Church from 11:00-11:40 on Saturday October 29. Early booking advised. Tickets are €11 and admit one adult and one child. Tickets at Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/beat-buddy-babies-sligo-halloween-pop-up-2022-tickets-429438410847?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

Mini Melodies Sligo Halloween Pop Up!

Come join the highly popular Mini Melodies music class for a fantastic Pop-Up fancy-dress Halloween themed class at Sligo Presbyterian Church from 12:15pm – 1:00pm on Saturday October 29. Play rattling rhythms and sing spooky songs while moving those dancing bones! This is Singskool's popular Mini Melodies music class Halloween Style! Suitable for children aged over 2.5 years to 6 years. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to experience Singskool in this one-off event. Tickets are €11 and admit one adult and one child. Available at Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/mini-melodies-sligo-halloween-pop-up-2022-tickets-429442021647?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

PJ Murrihy & Seamus Shannon live in concert

PJ Murrihy & Seamus Shannon will perform in the Coleman Centre, Gurteen on Saturday, October 29th at 8.30 pm. This show was a sell out last time around so early booking is advisable. Show starts at 8.30 pm - Phone 071 9182599 or visit our website www.colemanirishmusic.com to book your ticket. Admission €15. PJ is a singer/songwriter and is well known for his big hit with ‘Pat Murphy’s Meadow’. Seamus Shannon is a world-renowned accordion player and the duo have played together for many years.

Woodland Forest School Halloween Session

A fun day out from those from nought to 90 with the Sligo Woodland Forest School Halloween Samhain celebration on Monday, October 31. Celebrating the end of the Celtic year there will be lots of traditional Halloween games and treats including snag apple, treasure hunt trail, spooky crafts, and ghost stories around the campfire in this nature-based session at Cleveragh Drive. With two hours sessions from 12pm to 2pm and 3pm until 5pm. Fancy dress is encouraged!

Scare in the Park

Enjoy a fun day out for the entire family with Sligo Folk Park’s annual Scary in the Park. Whether it’s for a trick or a treat it’s the perfect time to get dressed up and enjoy a (slightly) scary spooky visit to the park this Halloween season Sunday, October 30. Meet all the friendly ghosts and zombies, get your face painted by a master witch or even create some slime while visiting Frankenstein’s workshop. There will be a petting zoo, arts, crafts, activities and much more. A day out for everyone with a pumpkin carving content to boot at this free event! Make sure to bring your masterpiece pumpkin to the park reception on Saturday and it will be displayed during the event where the ultimate pumpkin champion will be chosen.

Teen Toffs Halloween Party

Attention young people! The Teen Toffs Halloween party is back on Tuesday, November 1, in Lola Montez and is sure to be a night to remember. With fancy dress encouraged enjoy the spooky season in style at Sligo’s most popular teen party nights. Sure to feature witches, wizards, skeletons, and zombies of every description admission to this event costs €18 and tickets must be purchased from Eventbrite in advance: www.eventbrite.com/e/teen-toffs-halloween-party-tickets-439520687207?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

ATU Halloween Movie Night

Calling all students to settle down and watch a movie the night before Halloween at Atlantic Technological University from 6:30pm. When it comes to watching a movie during the spooky season the choices are truly endless, you could go full classic horror mode with Texas Chainsaw Massacre or the Exorcist, dial things back with a childhood class like Hocus Pocus or Halloweentown, or even dip your toe into foreign film with critically acclaimed works like Let the Right One In or back in time with 1922’s Nosferatu. There really is no shortage of movie magic when it comes to Halloween picks.

Smash Hits! At the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote

Smash Hits! are a unique, entertaining tribute to the golden era of early 90s dance, pop and R‘n’B at the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote, on Friday October 28 at 10pm.

This Dublin six-piece is comprised of experienced musicians performing the best of classic 90s tracks from acclaimed artists such as Vanilla Ice, MC Hammer, House of Pain, Take That, Spice Girls, Haddaway, Prodigy and Snap, amongst others.

Fully decked out in 90s outfits and possessing an energetic set overflowing with chart hits, Smash Hits! are a throwback to a feel-good time of old skool nightclub DJs, all-night raves and packed out dancefloors. Since bursting onto the club scene in May 2009 the band have sold out shows all over Ireland, performed at Oxegen and Electric Picnic, and gone down a storm across Europe. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Ballymote Hatha Yoga - Free taster class

For every person who can’t wait to don their spookiest Halloween outfit and paint the town red they’ll be a number of people hoping to look internally and practice a little bit of mindfulness. For these people, Flow Your Way are running a four-week block of yoga classes throughout November and they are offering a free taster class for anyone who wants to give it a try and see what it’s all about. This class takes place Wednesday, October 26, at Sarah McGowan Physiotherapy, 2 Adelaide Street, from 7-8pm.

Cafe Fia - Autumn Supper Club

Enjoy all that’s great about the Autumn season on Saturday, October 29, for the Cafe Fia Autumn Supper Club. Priced at €40 per person, guests can enjoy a celebration menu at the Coolaney venue. Including appetisers of amuse bouche and gougère, a first course pumpkin and smoked sausage soup, and a main of individual beef wellington and seasonal vegetables, a desert course including apple and pecan tart, and rounding everything off with a selection of Irish cheese and crackers. A real celebration of the season with good food and good friends at Café Fia.

Orla Cogan at the Hyde Bridge Gallagher

Magnata Music and Lacún present singer-songwriter Ora Cogan with support from Tara Baoth Mooney, Ruth Clinton and Aoife Hammond. Ora Cogan is a multi-disciplinary artist & singer-songwriter based on the West Coast of Canada. She is known for her singular voice and cinematic compositions. Cogan has shared the stage with the likes of Mazzy Star and Grouper and has released seven albums to date while collaborating with a multitude of artists. Her latest album Bells in the Ruins was released July 13, 2020 on Prism Tongue Records and her upcoming EP Dyed will be released October 21, 2022. She will be performing with a full band Tara Baoth Mooney, Ruth Clinton and Aoife Hammond are musicians, singers and sound artists based in Sligo and Leitrim. They will perform ‘Songs of Death’ a performance of songs and instrumental pieces focusing on Irish Traditions around death and grief. Tickets are €12 and available on Eventbrite.

Garavogue fancy dress party

Join the Halloween party at the Garavogue on Saturday, October 29, the scarier the better because there’s €1,000 worth of cash prizes up for grabs, with €500 going to the overall best dressed. When coming up with the perfect costume to claim that top spot there’s a lot to consider: One person might play it safe with the old classics of Dracula, Frankenstein, witch, or zombie. There’s also the option of revelling in popular culture by going as a favourite movie character, celebrity, or politician. Another might go completely outside the box and surprise the judges with their creativity. No matter what you decide to do, you’re guaranteed a fun night of music, dancing, and dressing up to enjoy the seasonal harvest festival celebration once known in Ireland as Samhain and celebrated worldwide today as Halloween.

Vacuum Forming and Casting Workshop

To move away completely from the spooky season and instead learn a new skill, participants are invited to take up a one-day workshop at The Model Gallery on Wednesday, October 26, at 9:30am. Facilitated by Catherine Devitt, this workshop will demonstrate the design requirements for 3D Printing or Laser Cutting to create suitable forms that can be used with a desktop vacuum former. Participants will be able to create a simple laser cut design which will be vacuum formed into a plastic mold. Catherine will then demonstrate how to use Jesmonite as a casting material to create small household items. Participants will be able to mix and cast their own Jesmonite product to take home with them. Tickets are €25 from Eventbrite.