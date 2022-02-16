Erasing fears of doctors for children through the teddy bear hospital

NUIG Medical students, (l-r), Nessa Kellegher, Emily Gaine, Abby O'Neill and Siobhain O'Connell with Gaelscoil Chnoc na Ré pupils, Christian, Kelsey, Emma, Jack and Jack at the Teddy Bear Hospital run by Slainte Society NUIG in Gaelscoil Chnoc na Ré last Friday.

NUIG Medical student Siobhain O'Connell with Gaelscoil Chnoc na Ré pupil Joseph and his teddy ' Snuffles' at the Teddy Bear Hospital run by Slainte Society NUIG in Gaelscoil Chnoc na Ré last Friday.

Gaelscoil Chnoc na Ré pupils, Fíann, Oisín and Íde at the Teddy Bear Hospital run by Slainte Society NUIG in Gaelscoil Chnoc na Ré last Friday.

Medical students from NUIG currently on placement at Sligo University Hospital visited a local national school on Friday to erase any fears children might have of doctors and hospitals.

The event was organised by the Sláinte Society in NUIG. The health promotion society in Galway aims to improve student health through different campaigns and events, one of which is the Teddy Bear Hospital. The Teddy Bear Hospital is an annual event that used to be run on NUIG campus, but due to COVID, this was cancelled in recent years.

However, it’s being held as an outreach programme in schools this year where the medical students bring the traditional teddy bear hospital to the comfort of the classroom. Junior and Senior students were encouraged to bring their “sick” teddy bears to school where they were admitted to hospital and treated.

The aim is to nullify the fear of doctors and hospitals that some young children have. The group visited the Gaelscoil Chnoc na Ré in Sligo Town on Friday February 11th at 10:45 am.

The event usually sees over 1,200 sick teddy bears admitted to the hospital, accompanied by their minders, 1,200 primary school students. The NUI Galway’s health-promotion society focuses on all aspects of physical and mental health.

Emily Gaine, a third year Medical student at NUI Galway and co-auditor of Sláinte Society, said: “We are extremely excited to bring a new version of Teddy Bear Hospital to schools this year.

“We have worked so hard to envision a modern in-person version of the hospital to the children, in spite of COVID. We held the Teddy Bear Hospital online last year, and although it was successful, it just wasn’t the same as the live event.

This year, six primary schools from around Connaught will be participating, equating to over 300 children. Once in the classroom, the children will each have an individual consultation with one of the teddy bear doctors.

The “patients” will be examined by the doctors and will receive a “pawscription” and referral to surgery or x-ray.

The students will have a specially designed x-ray and MRI machines on hand, should the teddy bears need them.

Recuperating teddy bears can avail of medical supplies from the Teddy Bear Pharmacy, stocked with healthy fruit and medical supplies, sponsored by Dunnes Stores and MPS.