Enhancement plans for Sligo’s scenic Rosses Point

Plans for the Rosses Point public enhancement project are close to being finalised, however some county councillors are concerned that the proposals do not go far enough.

At the most recent meeting of the Drumcliffe municipal district, Executive Planner with Sligo County Council Leonora McConville gave an update on the status of enhancement works at the seaside village that are being funded under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

This fund aims to rejuvenate towns and villages, support people to live, work and learn in their own community, enhance unique outdoor amenities, culture and heritage and strengthen rural economies. The planning section secured a total of €202,000 from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund 2020 to prepare designs for public realm enhancement schemes in the coastal villages of Strandhill and Rosses Point.

Through a number of rounds of public consultation, starting in June 2021, it was found most concerns around Rosses Point were focused on the speed of traffic in the village, parking provision, green spaces and cycling infrastructure.

Cllr Thomas Walsh raised the issue of parking provision for campervans and stated this is something that is not being addressed by this scheme or in the county’s overall development plan, he stated it is disappointing that they have not gone the extra step to also cover the beachfront in the project.

Cllr Marie Casserly said that she was inundated with messages and photographs over the summer months relating to campervans at Rosses Point.

Ms McConville stated that they had to draw the line somewhere and their focus was always going to be on the village of Rosses Point as this is what the development fund is for, she stated that they did discuss the issue of campervans but that it falls out of the scope of this project.

The main scope of this project is to support the function of Rosses Point as an effective suburb of Sligo town and to enable its growth in the future, to enhance the tourism potential of the area, and to re-address the balance between pedestrians and vehicles and thus improve safety and overall visitor experience.

Throughout the public consultation for this project the council have engaged directly with community representatives, an online survey through July and August 2021 received 305 responses, an online consultation in October 2021 had 44 written responses which shaped the direction of the proposal, and an all-day event in June 2022 received 33 responses both in-person and online. Local businesses impacted by the project were also consulted in September 2022.

The main issues initially found in Rosses Point were a lack of footpaths and pedestrian safety issues, no designated crossing points, lack of connection between the promenade and seafront, the speed of traffic along the Old Road, lack of seating and signage infrastructure, and lack of well-integrated cycle infrastructure.

Proposals for improvement include: Junction improvement works at Sligo Golf Club that would divert traffic away from the old village road and make it safer for pedestrians.

Traffic calming and crossing points at the areas outside Austies, Driftwood, and Harry’s Bar, to slow down traffic, improve connections, and enhance cycling and parking provision.

Alterations at the junction near The Little Cottage Cafe to improve the connections between the Old Village Road and the sea, to improve pedestrian safety and cycleway infrastructure and enhance the civic space offer, set within enhanced landscaping.

Measures at the start of the promenade/end of the village to slow traffic down at this key entrance to the village, improve pedestrian safety, improve cycleway infrastructure, linking safely to the existing on road cycleway and strengthen the connections between the Old Village Road and the sea.

Further consultation in light of these proposals revealed concern around single flow traffic outside businesses and the style of public realm improvements, whether the proposals do enough to address vehicles breaking the 30kmph speed limit in the village, and that more parking should be provided along the New Road to support local businesses.

It also revealed people want no more interference with green areas in the village, a need for e-biking charging facilities and more bike parking, a fear the proposals may take away from the style of the village, and that the bus route should not go through the Old Village Road with a need for more seating and bus shelters for passengers.

Taking all this information on board, Ms McConville stated the project will be revised and finalised and a final public consultation will take place with the Rosses Point business community before a Part 8 process is commenced in the coming months.

After this the council must wait for the Department of Rural and Community Development to put out a call for funding applications and the next stage will be a detailed design before the construction is set to begin.