Energy costs force closure of Enniscrone swimming pool

The swimming pool at Waterpoint Leisure & Sunset Spa in Enniscrone will remain closed throughout December and January. Chairman of the Board at Waterpoint, Cllr Joseph Queenan confirmed that due to rising operational and energy costs the board have made the decision to close the pool, however he wished to highlight that the gym facilities will be running as normal. “Escalating energy costs has left us in a challenging position regarding keeping the pool open during the quieter months of December and February,” he said. “We’ll use this period to upgrade the lighting and carry out repairs in other places. “I’d like to stress that the gym will be open as normal right through and we have every intention of opening the pool again at the beginning of February.” Cllr Queenan said ESB costs have doubled, and this led to difficulties in heating the pool during this period. All active pool memberships will be frozen during the closure and reactivated upon its reopening to the public again on February 6, 2023.