Encouraging safety first on our mountain hikes

Cathaoirleach of Sligo Co Co Councillor Paul Taylor, Chief Executive of Sligo Co Co Martin Lydon and members of the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team and supporters at the launch of the new Mountain Safety Video series at Sligo County Council.

Members of the SLMRT with Fiona Gallagher to front showing one of the new videos which will be available on social media about mountain safety. The launch of the videos took place in conjunction with Sligo County Council.

In light of the large increase in numbers of people hiking or mountaineering in Ireland in the past couple of years, the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team has produced six short informational videos to help people stay safe when on the mountain.

The safety video series is the first of its kind produced by a mountain rescue team, and was compiled with support from SligoWalks.ie. It informs hillwalkers and hikers how they should prepare for a hike and what to do should they find themselves lost or injured on the mountain.

“These videos are short and to the point,” explains Ciarán Davis, Team Leader with Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team(SLMRT). “They give you precise details on what to do if you find yourself in difficulty on the mountain.

“In many cases there is a lot that lost or injured hikers can do before the mountain rescue team reaches them, from tracking your precise location, moving to safer ground and helping the injured by providing First Aid.”

SLMRT were involved in 14 callouts this year, which unfortunately included 3 fatalities. These statistics represent an increase on previous years, due in part to the general increase in people who are out hiking since the pandemic began.“Preparation is a vital part of staying safe while hiking,” says Fiona Gallagher of SLMRT, who presents one of the videos.

“Since the pandemic began, there has been a very significant increase in the numbers of people taking to the Great Outdoors.

“But hiking –particularly in isolated locations –can be challenging, and videos like these are important in giving people the guidance they need before they set out, or when they find themselves in an emergency.”

The growth in popularity of hillwalking since the pandemic began has been important for both our physical and mental wellbeing.

Nowadays, many more people than before are taking to the hills, but without adequate preparation, which includes packing suitable clothing, food and survival equipment in your backpack, the risks can increase, especially when bad weather sets in.