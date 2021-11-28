Empty Sligo business properties in the rates net

This former bank building on Sligo's Grattan Street has been vacant for a number of years.

A proposal to collect a total invoiced income of €847,000 from owners of vacant properties in an initiative to tackle dereliction in Sligo was rejected by councillors in a vote at the annual budget meeting last Monday.

The motion which would have seen all owners paying 50% of their rates liability was put forward by Councillor Declan Bree and based on the recommendation of Chief Executive Martin Lyons and Head of Finance Marie Whelan, as outlined in Draft Budget for 2022.

The councillors instead adopted a motion put forward by Cllr. Donal Gilroy stated that rates be paid on sliding scale with rates up to €3000 paying 30%, €20,000 paying 40%, and €50,000 and up paying 50% with a 50% write off.

This sliding scale method will reduce that invoiced income by over €220,000.

Money raised from this project will be going into a rates incentive scheme to tackle Sligo’s high level of vacancy and dereliction, as well as to support new business outlets and promote job creation and employment in the county. With 665 properties Sligo has the highest-level vacant retail and commercial units in the country.

The two motions were debated by councillors and Cllr. Bree stated he is “aware that certain investors, property owners and speculators have been lobbying councillors to vote down the proposal” but that “we must think of the common good and what is best for Sligo and its people”.

“While the Department has been making up the Council’s shortfall in rates since the pandemic broke out, I have to say it is regrettable that at our Budget meetings pre-pandemic, the Fine Gael and Fianna Fail councillors and their independent supporters voted down the proposal to collect rates from the owners of commercial properties and introduce a refund scheme and vacant property incentive scheme,” he said.

Cllr. Gilroy hoped his motion could act as a “compromise that would be in the middle ground” and when he first heard the figure, he was concerned it was too high.

“By law the rates are applicable, and I think the time is right. We have to take the professional advice of our Chief Executive and Head of Finance on this issue,” he said.

“In previous years we were told it wasn’t viable, that there was going to be no financial gain from it. This year we’re being told there will be a small gain and I think this lower level may work. We can always build up to Cllr. Bree’s proposed level in future years but let’s start with something on a sliding scale.”

Chief Executive Martin Lydon stated the budget is matter for elected members to ultimately decide.

However, there are currently 20 Local Authorities throughout the country who operate a rates vacancy refund/discharge scheme, which is 65% of all Local Authorities, and he highlighted that it always had a positive impact.

“This policy cannot be any more negative than the 20% vacancy rate that is rolled out on a continued basis doing damage to the county. We are always top of the list in relation to vacant properties. That is not the image we want to portray,” he said.

“I am pro-business and always have been. In this chamber we always ask the central government to provide funding for everything. If we’re serious about the towns and villages, we have to play our part as a Council.

“There’s only positives to be had from following this scheme. Do I think it will earn an absolute fortune? No, I don’t. But do I think it’s the right thing to do so we at least have some funding to work with businesses and have a rent incentive scheme? Absolutely I do.

“If it’s 50% or a tiered approach, that is for the members to decide as part of this budget process.”

Cllr. Joseph Queenan said in “this is not a straightforward issue and there is concern from elected members”.

“There are certain businesses in this county that have fallen over the last number of years for different reasons: personal, family, the bank. It’s going to be a sensitive area. You’re comparing family businesses with the banks,” he said.

Cllr. Gerard Mullaney echoed these statements stating that there are businesses in rural towns that “have closed due to no fault of the people running them” and that he is concerned people “will have a rates bill that they won’t be able to pay”.

“I think we’re in a pandemic and it’s a difficult time to bring in something like this, I think it’s going to cost a fortune to collect it,” he said.

Cllr. Michael Clarke who seconded Cllr. Gilroy’s motion highlighted that property owners will have the option to delist as a commercial premises with the possibility of relisting in the future.

“There is so much dereliction in the city centre, our motion will allow the Council to deal in a sympathetic way with private owners, and deal with big landlords and banks in a different manner. I don’t think it’s fair to treat them all the same and that’s the difference between ours and Cllr. Bree’s motion.”

Cllr. Thomas Walsh said he has concerns about the viability of owners being able to rent or lease properties.

“There are a number of premises that if you put up a sign that said two years free lease on a five- or 10-year contract to attract a business entrepreneur or start-up company, you still couldn’t get them,” he said.

“It’s important we send the message that Sligo is open for business and investment, a lot of businesspeople pay a lot of tax into this local exchequer.”

Cllr. Dara Mulvey stated that many of these properties need a lot of work put into them before they are ready to be leased from “reconnecting the USB, upgrading all your utilities, computer IT and wages”.

“The small towns are suffering out there and I think it sends the wrong message to the small areas that I represent,” he said.

Cllr. Tom Fox said we need to do more to encourage businesses to take up retrofits and that “it’s not the right time to deal with this issue, I think we need more time to discuss and debate this issue”.

Cllr. Rosaleen O’Grady said it is important that owners are given the option to delist from the rates, that a tiered approach would better suit small local businesses, and it is important the funding received is “ring fenced and be used for shop front upgrading and rates incentive schemes”.

Cllr. O’Boyle said he “cannot believe the amount of people sticking up for businesses” when there was motion last year “to defer Council rent on the ordinary Joe Soap” that did not pass.

“Going back to what Cllr. Walsh said about giving a two-year free lease.

“How many businesses have had to close in the Quayside? Tiger closed because the rent was €1,200 a week. There is no cheap rent,” he said.

“There is a reason we are here to implement this policy and from the sound of what you’re going to do, it’s the businesses that are running you. It’s an absolute disgrace what you’re doing.”

The Mayor of Sligo Cllr. Arthur Gibbons said there are plenty of properties in Sligo that entrepreneurs have shown interest in leasing that are being left vacant.

“A lot of the people that own these premises are in a better position to pay their rates than most. They don’t want to delist, and they don’t want to pay their rates.

“As Cllr. O’Boyle said we wanted a rent freeze last year on ordinary tenants and it wasn’t done and here we are on the business side of things,” he said.

“These businesses have a stranglehold on all the premises in this town and they are in a position to pay their rates on them, they have a choice to delist or not.”

Cllr. Healy highlighted that Cllr. Bree had put forward motions on rates liability since he first joined the Council in 2014 and “if we had taken it in at that time, I don’t think we’d have 665 properties lying vacant at the moment”.

“The CEO has stated he wants 50% and that’s the way we should go. We need to be laying down from the start what we want, and the money is going to be ring fenced to support and help new businesses in the area.

“We are not taking from Paul to give to Peter, we are taking from Paul to give back to Paul,” he said.

Cllr. Bree stated this initiative would allow the Council “to introduce the Long-Term Vacant Property Incentive Scheme which other Councils operate and would provide an incentive to give rates relief to new businesses and encourage the use of vacant commercial properties.”

“I gave every member of this Council copies of the scheme, and I still couldn’t convince you; it was consistently voted down.

“I am sure some of you will be surprised to hear the Chamber of Commerce and Sligo BID have the same view and they are the representatives of the business community in Sligo. They recognise that successful implementation of the incentive scheme will help reduce the negative impact of empty commercial properties in Sligo.

“While Cllr. Gilroy’s motion is certainly a step in the right direction compared to previous years, we’d be losing out on nearly a quarter of a million euro in rates and at the same time we’ll be sending the Chief Executive and officials up to Dublin to ask the department for money.

“They’ll say there is a quarter of a million euro that you have rejected the possibility of collecting. This is not a revolutionary initiative, it’s not like we’re carrying red flags. This legislation was brought in by Fine Gael and Labour in 2014, it’s not radical in terms of Irish politics, but in terms of Sligo politics it seems there’s going to be communist revolution if such a motion is adopted. I would appeal to the members to support my motion, the Executive, and the budget.”

Cllr. Joseph Queenan added that it is unusual to see Cllr. Bree siding with the recommendations of the Chief Executive.

“Well done Martin, you are the first Council Manager who has gotten such praise form councillor Bree in 42 years. I am getting worried,” he said.

Cllr. Bree’s motion to adopt the draft budget’s recommendation of 50% liability rates on vacant properties was defeated with a tally of four in favour and 14 against the motion. Councillors Bree, Gibbons, Healy and O’Boyle voted in favour.

Cllr. Gilroy’s motion to adopt a tiered approach to collecting the rates was accepted by a tally of six abstentions and 12 in favour.