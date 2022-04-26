Emergency services at the scene of serious crash in Sligo town

Sligo

Emergency services are dealing with a serious car crash in the centre of Sligo where a car apparently went out of control and ended up inside a vacant shop with at least one pedestrian seriously injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around 4.30pm on Old Market Street/Grattan Street in the town and all surrounding streets have been cordoned off by Gardaí who are still at the scene along with ambulance and fire crews. 

Eye witnesses say they saw a car travelling down Old Market Street and apparently go out of control, mount the footpath on Grattan Street before crashing through the front window of a premises.

Two pedestrians were struck, one of them seriously in the incident.

