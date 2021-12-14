Emergency Department at Sligo University Hospital under pressure

The Emergency Department (ED) at Sligo University Hospital has been described as extremely busy with a high number of people attending.

The HSE says there is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and it regrets that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

There were 23 people waiting on trolleys at the hospital this morning.

“We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait

times. Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, the hospital is asking the public to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the Caredoc service in the first instance if their health problem is

not urgent.

“Sligo University Hospital regrets that due to high attendances and subsequent bed capacity issues, some elective procedures have been postponed. The hospital is reviewing planned elective surgery on an ongoing basis and is prioritising urgent time-sensitive procedures. All OPD services, ambulatory day cases such as gynaecology, endoscopy and other non-theatre day cases will proceed. In the event that an elective

procedure needs to be postponed, the hospital contacts the patient

directly to advise.

“As part of the hospital’s COVID-19 measures, we ask that patients wait in

the ED alone to help maintain social distancing. A companion will only

be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk

of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please

wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any COVID-19 screening processes,” said a statement issued on behalf of the Saolta University Health Care Group.