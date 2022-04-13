Elderly man hit by car that didn’t stop in Sligo city centre

A daughter is appealing for witnesses after her elderly father was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision around the Wine St/O’Connell St area last Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2pm when the man, in his late 70s, was crossing the road when he said he blacked out and felt something going over his leg, breaking it in three places.

The vehicle left the scene and the man’s daughter is appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly two women who stayed with him until the ambulance arrived.

The elderly man had taken a bus that morning from his home in rural Sligo to buy Easter eggs for his granddaughters, by late afternoon when he had not returned, his daughter, who cares for him, called in a missing person’s report.

His daughter said that he regularly uses his senior citizen free travel pass to go into Sligo town but when he had not returned by late afternoon she knew that something must have gone wrong.

By 9pm that night her father rang from Sligo University Hospital to say he had been in an accident and had been in hospital since 3pm.

He said he must have blacked out at the scene from shock but that after the initial incident while lying on the road he was worried a second car would collide with his head before two women kindly helped him to safety.

His daughter said that since the incident happened at such a busy time of the day it is likely many people witnessed the collision and she is urging them to come forward with any details, adding that she particularly wants to thank the two women who assisted him.