Eight schools get free access to study site

IT Sligo has teamed up with popular study website Studyclix, based in Strandhill to give students at eight North West schools free access to its service.

More than 700 fifth year and sixth year students across counties Sligo, Donegal, Mayo and Roscommon will be able to access Studyclix.ie for free, which will allow students get expert exam tips and see past papers broken down by topic.

Studyclix simplifies the study process by breaking down each subject into topics.

For each topic past exam questions, marking schemes, quizzes and videos are available. The site has more than 160,000 students across Ireland registered while more than 90% of second-level teachers also use the service.

IT Sligo, soon to be Atlantic Technological University (ATU), will offer the licences ​to support their work under the National ​Plan for Equity of Access to Higher Education.

This support initiative to offer Studyclix access to schools complements many existing student supports and access initiatives available for IT Sligo students through its Access Office.

The Access Office in IT Sligo helps create new pathways to higher education, enhance supports for students and embeds models of sustainable community engagement.

The eight schools to benefit from the Studyclix access are Ballinode College, Sligo; St. Mary’s College, Sligo; Grange Post-Primary School, Sligo; Coola Post-Primary School, Sligo; Corran College, Sligo; St. Joseph’s Community College, Mayo, St. Nathy’s College, Roscommon and Coláiste Magh Ene College, Donegal.

Commenting, Studyclix founder and geography teacher Luke Saunders, said he was delighted to team up with IT Sligo, particularly as Studyclix was a company based in the North West.

He said: “As a North West based company with our headquarters in Sligo, I am especially delighted to be able to support schools across the North West including schools in counties Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has seen a rapid progression to online teaching and learning tools, and we have continued to develop the Studyclix product to meet the needs of students and teachers.”

Linda McGloin, Access Officer at IT Sligo, said: “IT Sligo is delighted to support the funding of Studyclix licenses to a number of local schools in our region to support post primary school children with equity of access to higher education. Engagement and support for accessing higher education needs to start in secondary schools.

“This initiative will ensure students develop excellent study skills and are well prepared to reach their full potential in the Leaving Certificate Exams. This will impact the quality and variety of their choices going forward.

“The Access office in IT Sligo is delighted to be part of this initiative. We are excited to be working with these schools for their student’s senior cycle and hopefully this supportive relationship will continue as the students start their higher education journey.”

Mr David McGuiness, Principal of Ballinode Community College, whose students will be given free access to Studyclix said: “We are delighted to take part in this initiative from Studyclix and IT Sligo which will enhance our learner’s access to online learning tools and resources.

“Our students will benefit from using the platform and we thank IT Sligo and Studyclix for coming together with us to provide this free access.”